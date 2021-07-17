Final Stats from Best Virginia's Win in Opening Round of TBT
Best Virginia defeated WoCo Showtime 70-67 in the opening round of The Basketball Tournament in Charleston Saturday evening. Full individual and team stats for Best Virginia can be seen below.
Individual stats
G Juwan Staten 6 pts (3-7 FG), 4 assists, 2 rebounds, 24 minutes
F Kevin Jones 18 pts (9-18 FG, 0-3 3FG), 13 rebounds, 2 assists, 30 minutes
G Tarik Phillip 11 pts (5-9 FG, 1-2 3FG), 10 rebounds, 3 assists, 4 steals, 24 minutes
G Alex Ruoff 3 pts (1-4 FG, 1-4 3FG), 2 rebounds, 5 assists, 26 minutes
F John Flowers 15 pts (7-12 FG, 1-5 4FG), 6 rebounds, 1 block, 23 minutes
G Teyvon Myers 2 pts (1-1 FG), 3 assists, 13 minutes
F Jonathan Holton 0 pts (0-2 FG), 1 rebound, 2 minutes
G Jamel Morris 9 pts (3-8 FG, 2-6 3FG), 16 minutes
F Nathan Adrian 3 pts (1-2 FG, 1-1 3FG), 2 rebounds, 1 assist, 11 minutes
G Chase Harler 3 pts (1-1 FG), 1 assist, 7 minutes
Team stats
FG: 31-64 (48%)
3FG: 6-21 (29%)
FT: 2-4 (50%)
Turnovers: 11
Total rebounds: 39
2nd chance points: 14
Bench points: 17
Points in paint: 30
Points off turnovers: 8
Opp. turnovers: 12
Offensive rebounds: 10
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:
Facebook - @WVUonSI
Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.