Final Stats from Best Virginia's Win in Opening Round of TBT

A look at the numbers from today's Best Virginia game.

Best Virginia defeated WoCo Showtime 70-67 in the opening round of The Basketball Tournament in Charleston Saturday evening. Full individual and team stats for Best Virginia can be seen below.

Individual stats

G Juwan Staten 6 pts (3-7 FG), 4 assists, 2 rebounds, 24 minutes

F Kevin Jones 18 pts (9-18 FG, 0-3 3FG), 13 rebounds, 2 assists, 30 minutes

G Tarik Phillip 11 pts (5-9 FG, 1-2 3FG), 10 rebounds, 3 assists, 4 steals, 24 minutes

G Alex Ruoff 3 pts (1-4 FG, 1-4 3FG), 2 rebounds, 5 assists, 26 minutes

F John Flowers 15 pts (7-12 FG, 1-5 4FG), 6 rebounds, 1 block, 23 minutes

G Teyvon Myers 2 pts (1-1 FG), 3 assists, 13 minutes

F Jonathan Holton 0 pts (0-2 FG), 1 rebound, 2 minutes

G Jamel Morris 9 pts (3-8 FG, 2-6 3FG), 16 minutes

F Nathan Adrian 3 pts (1-2 FG, 1-1 3FG), 2 rebounds, 1 assist, 11 minutes

G Chase Harler 3 pts (1-1 FG), 1 assist, 7 minutes

Team stats

FG: 31-64 (48%)

3FG: 6-21 (29%)

FT: 2-4 (50%)

Turnovers: 11

Total rebounds: 39

2nd chance points: 14

Bench points: 17

Points in paint: 30

Points off turnovers: 8

Opp. turnovers: 12

Offensive rebounds: 10

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.