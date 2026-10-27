Finley Bizjack Named to the Jerry West Award Watch List

West Virginia University senior guard Finley Bizjack was named to the Jerry West Award watch list Tuesday afternoon as announced by the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.

The annual Jerry West Award, named after the late Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 1980 inductee, WVU alumnus and 1959 NCAA Final Four Most Outstanding Player, celebrates its 13th year by recognizing the top shooting guard in NCAA Division I men's college basketball.

Bizjack spent three seasons at Butler before hitting the transfer portal and signed with West Virginia. He led the Bulldogs in scoring last season at 17.1 points per game, earning All-Big East Third Team honors. He also was named Big East Player of the Week on Jan. 26 after scoring 28 points against Marquette and 24 against DePaul.

Bizjack reached the 1,000-point mark of his career against DePaul in his 97th career game and matched his career high with 30 points at Providence. He also scored 30 points against Boise State in the quarterfinals of the 2025 College Basketball Crown.

During his time at Butler, Bizjack scored in double figures in 48 games and recorded twelve 20-point performances, including 29 points against Eastern Michigan, 26 against Providence and 25 in the Greenbrier Tip-Off win over Virginia.

Bizjack comes to West Virginia with plenty of high-level college basketball experience. He has registered 98 career games with 61 starts, while shooting 42.5% from the field, 36.1% from 3-point range and 81.3% from the free-throw line. He has also recorded 190 assists.

Bizjack was selected to the 2023-24 Big East All-Freshman Team and represented Team USA at the 2024 U23 Nations League Americas 3-on-3 event.

Bizjack attended Byron Nelson High School in Texas, where he established school career records with 2,832 points, 275 three-pointers and 435 assists. He was a finalist for Texas Class 6A Boys Basketball Player of the Year and earned 2022-23 All-State honors from the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches.

Jerry Award Watch List

Denzel Aberdeen - Florida

Matt Able - North Carolina

Alijah Arenas -USC

Finley Bizjack - West Virginia

John Blackwell - Duke

Miles Byrd - Providence

Collin Chandler - BYU

Quentin Coleman - Illinois

Mason Falslev - Utah State

Austin Goosby - Texas

PJ Haggerty - Texas A&M

Caleb Holt - Arizona

Trey McKenney - Michigan

John Mobley Jr. - Ohio State

Braylon Mullins - UConn

Tyler Perkins - Villanova

Trent Perry - UCLA

Killyan Toure - Iowa State

Seth Trimble - Louisville

Jeremiah Wilkinson - Arkansas