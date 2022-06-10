Skip to main content

BREAKING: Former Texas G Courtney Ramey Chooses Transfer Destination

The Mountaineers fall short for the Texas guard.

What a transformation the WVU men's basketball roster has made in just a few short months.

Jalen Bridges, Isaiah Cottrell, and Sean McNeil transfer out while Erik Stevenson (South Carolina), Tre Mitchell (Texas), Joe Toussaint (Iowa), Emmitt Matthews Jr. (Washington), Jimmy Bell Jr. (Moberly Area), Mohamed Wague (Harcum), and Pat Suemnick (Triton) transfer in.

Moments ago, the Mountaineers missed an opportunity to add another to the list of those transferring into the program and it's another former Texas Longhorn, Courtney Ramey. Ramey threw his name into the 2022 NBA Draft but did not sign an agent so that he could retain his final year of eligibility. After fielding interest from a number of schools, Ramey chose Arizona over West Virginia.

This past season at Texas, Ramey averaged 9.4 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game while shooting 39% from the field and 35% from three-point range. 

