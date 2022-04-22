Former WVU Forward Seny N'diaye Chooses New School

The former Mountaineer has a new home.

Friday afternoon, former West Virginia forward/center Seny N'diaye announced on Twitter that he will be transferring to USC Upstate.

N'diaye played a very limited role in 20 games for the Mountaineers averaging 0.1 points and 1.5 rebounds. This past season alone, N'diaye appeared in just six games, playing a total of 23 minutes.

