Honor Huff Enters Transfer Portal, Still Seeking Extra Year of Eligibility

Honor Huff will not be returning to the West Virginia basketball team after all. The veteran guard is hoping to gain a "fifth" year of eligibility through the courts, and in the meantime, has entered the transfer portal.

Huff has a hearing next week, and if he does end up receiving a preliminary injunction, we will see him in another uniform. West Virginia's roster is full, so if they wanted to add Huff, they would have had to show someone the door, which is not exactly something you want to do after these guys have put in several months of hard work since arriving in the summer.

A little over a week ago, Hodge was asked about the possibility of Huff rejoining the program, and he responded, saying, "He’s still really in, not the infant stages, but it would be premature to…you’d be talking about a lot of hypotheticals, which I know doesn’t make it as fun for you guys. But I try not to talk in hypotheticals because then it gets to, well, ‘Coach said...’ and you’re talking about something that you don’t know. So I honestly have not put much thought into that situation. If it became a reality, I think you can cross it. You maybe have some conversations as it leads closer to it. I am supportive of him for sure.”

Huff's situation is not as clear as Brenen Lorient's or Javan Buchanan's, so there's a chance that he may be denied an extra year. He transferred from VMI to Chattanooga and had to sit out a year due to transferring within the conference, which is something he was aware of. Still, it took a year away from him.

Huff would have certainly helped this team, but it would have been very interesting to see how Hodge would have handled the lineups and rotations with him and another undersized guard, Miles Sadler, on the roster. I don't believe he would have been completely against playing them together at times, especially since Sadler is the face of the program right now, but you would have to pick your spots and be careful playing them together too much because of the lack of size.

In 35 games with the Mountaineers last season, Huff averaged a team-leading 16.5 points per game on 35% shooting while also pulling down 2.3 rebounds per game and dishing out 2.1 assists per night.

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