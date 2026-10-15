Ross Hodge Addresses Possibility of Bringing Back Honor Huff

Earlier this month, former West Virginia men's basketball player Honor Huff filed a complaint against the NCAA, seeking an additional year of eligibility. It's a little late in the process but after seeing others in a similar situation to his get granted a preliminary injunction, he opted to shoot his shot.

If Huff does get an additional year, there is no guarantee that he will be back in the Old Gold and Blue. It's something that, at this stage, WVU head coach Ross Hodge isn't spending too much time thinking about.

“Honor’s situation is a little different than those other guys because of the window," Hodge told reporters on Wednesday. "So, in the beginning again, being honest, being transparent in those conversations, you’re always kind of like, hey, man, your situation is I don’t want to say a Hail Mary, but it’s certainly not as clean as the other two guys. And it wasn’t until there were some people in his situation in other lawsuits around the country that experienced some relief. I think that’s what piqued his interest, like, you know, well, if they’re getting it, can I get it? He’s still really in not the infant stages, but it would be premature to…you’d be talking about a lot of hypotheticals, which I know doesn’t make it as fun for you guys. But I try not to talk in hypotheticals because then it gets to, well, ‘Coach said...’ and you’re talking about something that you don’t know. So I honestly have not put much thought into that situation. If it became a reality, I think you can cross it. You maybe have some conversations as it leads closer to it. I am supportive of him for sure.”

Huff's situation is a bit unique because he has been in college for five years already. He began his career at VMI and then followed his head coach, Dan Earl, to Chattanooga. Unfortunately, the Southern Conference requires intra-conference transfers to sit out, so that is the year that Huff is trying to get back. He knew that by going to Chattanooga, he would have to wait a year to play again, but it still prevented him from actually playing five seasons.

WVU's roster is completely full at the moment, which is part of the reason why Hodge didn't want to go too deep into the situation. If they had one spot remaining, I think he would have been more open to discussing it. But there's still a lot that has to happen before Huff gets the green light, and if that happens, then Hodge will almost certainly consider adding him back, but that would also mean parting ways with someone who is currently on the roster, which would be one of the "walk-on" types.

Huff is a serious threat on the perimeter and would add even more punch to their offense, but I'm not sure how Hodge would manage the lineups. Playing Miles Sadler and Huff, two undersized guards, together doesn't make a ton of sense, so maybe it means Huff would come off the bench? Who knows. As Hodge stated, it's way too early to even get into those types of conversations because it may never even happen.