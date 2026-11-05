How All 6 Former Mountaineers Performed in Season Openers at Their New Schools
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With most schools having played their first game of the season already, I was curious to see how those who were in the West Virginia basketball program last year fared in their respective openers at their new schools. Here's how all six of those transfers did.
Treysen Eaglestaff (UC San Diego)
Result: W 100-75 vs. Whittier
Treysen Eaglestaff is going to be a big piece of UC San Diego's success in 2026-27 and will be in a role he's more comfortable with — being the guy as opposed to trying to find his spot amongst other scorers. In 21 minutes of action, Eaglestaff recorded 16 points on 6/9 shooting, including a 2/3 night from three-point range. He also accounted for six rebounds, two assists, and a steal.
DJ Thomas (TCU)
Result: W 98-59 vs. Lindenwood
Thomas did not get the start for the Frogs, but tied Micah Robinson for the team lead in scoring with 19 points. He connected on 5/11 shots, including 2/3 from downtown, and went a perfect 7/7 at the charity stripe while adding three rebounds and five assists. It was a pretty strong all-around game for Thomas, and if that type of play continues, it's going to be hard for Jamie Dixon to keep him in a bench role.
Jackson Fields (Georgia Tech)
Result: W 75-55 vs. Hampton
I really thought Fields was going to have an important role for the Mountaineers, be it last season before he got banged up or this year, but he moved on, and West Virginia turned out to be okay with Brenen Lorient returning and landing Javan Buchanan from Boise State. In the 20-point win over Hampton, Fields got the starting nod and registered 10 points (4/6 FG) and six rebounds in 21 minutes of floor time.
Morris Ugusuk (Stony Brook)
Result: W 97-47 SUNY Old Westbury
Ugusuk never really turned into the 3&D player the Mountaineers had hoped he would be when they scooped him up out of the transfer portal from South Carolina. Going down to a smaller school will give him the opportunity to be more of a factor offensively. In their opener, he went for 11 points (3/5 FG), pulled down four rebounds, and dished out three assists.
Abraham Oyeadier (UC Riverside)
Result: W 110-47 vs. La Verne
Oyeadier appears to be a bit of a project, even for a school like UC Riverside. He only saw eight minutes off the bench, notching three points and one assist.
Jayden Forsythe (William & Mary)
Result: W 80-66 vs. Bridgewater
Forysthe did not play in William & Mary's opener.
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Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.Follow Callihan_