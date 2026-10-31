The Three Former Mountaineers Who Will Face West Virginia This Season

The transfer portal has impacted every team in college basketball, but I'm not sure there are many programs out there that have seen more turnover in their rosters than West Virginia over the last four years.

Because of the lack of stability at the head coaching spot for WVU, several players have come into the program and left in the blink of an eye. This season, three former Mountaineers will play against West Virginia.

Amani Hansberry (Virginia Tech)

Oct 7, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies Amani Hansberry answers questions from the media during the ACC Tip-Off in Charlotte, NC. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When & Where: Saturday, Dec. 5 at 4:30 p.m. ET (Morgantown, WV | Hope Coliseum)

Hansberry looked like he was going to be a key building block for the Mountaineers. That was until Darian DeVries decided to bolt for Indiana. With Chester Frazier heading to Blacksburg, it made it a fairly easy decision for Amani, who has a tight relationship with the assistant coach who recruited him to Illinois and then followed him to West Virginia.

Jonathan Powell (Pitt)

Feb 21, 2026; Syracuse, New York, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Jonathan Powell (11) reacts to his three-point basket during the first half against the Syracuse Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When & Where: Wednesday, Dec. 9 at 6 p.m. ET (Pittsburgh, PA | PPG Paints Arena)

Powell started 23 games for the Mountaineers as a true freshman and decided to hit the portal right as the Darian DeVries thing was going down. He landed at North Carolina and did not have the same opportunity whatsoever. Powell saw his minutes cut in half, yet still shot an efficient ball from downtown, hitting 36% of his attempts. Now, he has joined West Virginia's biggest rival, and although there is absolutely zero connection to WVU's current roster and staff, you know this is going to be one he has circled on the calendar.

DJ Thomas (TCU)

Feb 28, 2026; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers forward DJ Thomas (5) shoots a three pointer over BYU Cougars forward AJ Dybantsa (3) during the second half at Hope Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When & Where: Wednesday, March 3 at 5 p.m. ET (Morgantown, WV | Hope Coliseum)

Thomas' departure was a bit of a shock to Mountaineer fans. Because of how well he played as a true freshman, you always had that thought pop up in your mind that his departure was possible, but because of the role and success he had, it still came to be surprising. West Virginia turned out to be in a great spot at the four with Brenen Lorient coming back for a fifth year and Javan Buchanan transferring in from Boise State. WVU and TCU don't have a home-and-home this year, so he won't get to welcome his former team to his hometown, but he will have to make the trip to Morgantown.

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