How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of WVU at TCU
Getting you set for today's clash between the Mountaineers and the Horned Frogs.
Full coverage info is listed below.
Where: Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, TX
Tipoff: Approx. 8 p.m.
TV: Big 12 NOW/ESPN+
Stream: fuboTV
Listen: Mountaineer Sports Network from Learfield IMG College
LIVE Updates: Click here for our LIVE GAME THREAD
