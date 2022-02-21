Skip to main content

How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of WVU at TCU

Getting you set for today's clash between the Mountaineers and the Horned Frogs.

Full coverage info is listed below.

Where: Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, TX

Tipoff: Approx. 8 p.m.

TV: Big 12 NOW/ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV

Listen: Mountaineer Sports Network from Learfield IMG College

LIVE Updates: Click here for our LIVE GAME THREAD

