Publish date:
How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of WVU at Texas
Getting you set for tonight's clash between the Mountaineers and the Longhorns.
Full coverage info is listed below.
Where: Erwin Events Center in Austin, TX
Tipoff: Approx. 12 p.m.
TV: ESPNU
Stream: fuboTV
Read More
Listen: Mountaineer Sports Network from Learfield IMG College
LIVE Updates: Follow us on Twitter @SI_WVU, @Callihan_, @WVHallBilly, @lolowithrow_WVU
