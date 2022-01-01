Skip to main content
    How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of WVU at Texas

    Getting you set for tonight's clash between the Mountaineers and the Longhorns.
    Full coverage info is listed below.

    Where: Erwin Events Center in Austin, TX

    Tipoff: Approx. 12 p.m.

    TV: ESPNU

    Stream: fuboTV

    Listen: Mountaineer Sports Network from Learfield IMG College

    LIVE Updates: Follow us on Twitter @SI_WVU, @Callihan_, @WVHallBilly, @lolowithrow_WVU

