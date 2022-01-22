Skip to main content

How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of WVU at Texas Tech

Getting you set for today's clash between the Mountaineers and the Red Raiders.

Full coverage info is listed below.

Where: United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, TX

Tipoff: Approx. 12 p.m.

TV: ESPN2

Stream: fuboTV

Read More

Listen: Mountaineer Sports Network from Learfield IMG College

LIVE Updates: Click here for our LIVE GAME THREAD

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

USATSI_15553929_168388579_lowres
Basketball

How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of WVU at Texas Tech

47 seconds ago
USATSI_15553876_168388579_lowres
Basketball

LIVE GAME THREAD: West Virginia at No. 18 Texas Tech

2 minutes ago
Untitled design (72)
Basketball

Score Predictions for West Virginia at No. 18 Texas Tech

2 minutes ago
USATSI_15553113_168388579_lowres
Basketball

Spread & Over/Under Predictions for WVU at Texas Tech

6 minutes ago
Feb 9, 2021; Lubbock, Texas, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers forward Gabe Osabuohien (3) goes to the basket against Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Jamarius Burton (2) in the second half at United Supermarkets Arena.
Basketball

PREVIEW: West Virginia Looks to Rebound Against No. 18 Texas Tech

9 hours ago
Jan 29, 2020; Lubbock, Texas, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Bob Huggins checks the scoreboard in the first half during the game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at United Supermarkets Arena.
Basketball

WATCH: Bob Huggins Previews No. 18 Texas Tech

20 hours ago
Untitled design (71)
Football

New OC Graham Harrell Gives Brief Evaluation of Each WVU QB

22 hours ago
USATSI_17525851_168388579_lowres
Basketball

ESPN Bracketology 1/21

22 hours ago