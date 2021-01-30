Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruiting
Search

How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of WVU vs Florida

Getting you set for the Mountaineers' clash with the Gators!
Author:
Publish date:

For the first time this season, West Virginia will be playing in front of a crowd inside the WVU Coliseum as 1,000 fans will be allowed in to see today's Big 12/SEC Challenge vs the Florida Gators.

The Mountaineers came away with a big 88-87 win over No. 10 Texas Tech on Monday and if they can take care of business today against the Gators, they should leap into the top 10 of next week's AP Top 25 rankings. 

For full coverage of today's game, please read the following information.

No. 11 West Virginia (11-4) vs Florida (9-4)

Where: WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, WV

Tipoff: Approx. 2 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Stream: Watch ESPN, Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV

Listen: Mountaineer Sports Network from Learfield IMG College

LIVE Updates: Follow us on Twitter @SI_WVU, @Callihan_, @WVHallBilly, @lolowithrow_WVU

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

USATSI_15351788_168388579_lowres
Basketball

How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of WVU vs Florida

USATSI_14060642_168388579_lowres
Basketball

Score Predictions for West Virginia vs Florida

USATSI_15396321_168388579_lowres
Basketball

What the ESPN BPI Says About West Virginia's Chances vs Florida

USATSI_15483005_168388579_lowres
Basketball

Spread & Over/Under Predictions for WVU vs Florida

USATSI_15494604_168388579_lowres
Football

Tony Fields II Named Top Linebacker on National Team at Senior Bowl

Darris Nichols
Basketball

Darris Nichols Returns to the Coliseum in a new Role

USATSI_15413388
Basketball

WVU Plays Host To Florida In SEC/Big 12 Challenge

zoom_2
Basketball

WATCH: Bob Huggins Previews Florida