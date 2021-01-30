How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of WVU vs Florida

Getting you set for the Mountaineers' clash with the Gators!

For the first time this season, West Virginia will be playing in front of a crowd inside the WVU Coliseum as 1,000 fans will be allowed in to see today's Big 12/SEC Challenge vs the Florida Gators.

The Mountaineers came away with a big 88-87 win over No. 10 Texas Tech on Monday and if they can take care of business today against the Gators, they should leap into the top 10 of next week's AP Top 25 rankings.

For full coverage of today's game, please read the following information.

No. 11 West Virginia (11-4) vs Florida (9-4)

Where: WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, WV

Tipoff: Approx. 2 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Stream: Watch ESPN, Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV

Listen: Mountaineer Sports Network from Learfield IMG College

LIVE Updates: Follow us on Twitter @SI_WVU, @Callihan_, @WVHallBilly, @lolowithrow_WVU

