How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of WVU vs Kansas
Getting you set for tonight's clash between the Mountaineers and the Jayhawks.
Full coverage info is listed below.
Where: T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, MO
Tipoff: Approx. 3 p.m.
TV: ESPN
Stream: fuboTV
Listen: Mountaineer Sports Network from Learfield IMG College
LIVE Updates: Click here for our LIVE GAME THREAD
