How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of WVU vs Kansas

Getting you set for tonight's clash between the Mountaineers and the Jayhawks.

Full coverage info is listed below.

Where: T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, MO

Tipoff: Approx. 3 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Stream: fuboTV

Listen: Mountaineer Sports Network from Learfield IMG College

LIVE Updates: Click here for our LIVE GAME THREAD

