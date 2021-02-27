Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingSI.com
How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of WVU vs Kansas State

Getting you set for the Mountaineers' clash with the Wildcats.
The 10th ranked West Virginia Mountaineers are set to begin a four-game home stretch to end the regular season starting this afternoon with Kansas State 7-18 (3-10). West Virginia 16-6 (9-4) rides into Saturday sitting in 2nd place in the Big 12 standings and if they are able to take care of business and Kansas upsets Baylor today, West Virginia will inch closer to the top spot in the league.

For full coverage of today's game, please read the following information.

No. 10 West Virginia (16-6, 9-4) vs Kansas  State (7-18, 3-13)

Where: WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, WV

Tipoff: Approx. 4 p.m.

TV: ESPN2

Stream: Watch ESPN, Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV

Listen: Mountaineer Sports Network from Learfield IMG College

LIVE Updates: Follow us on Twitter @SI_WVU, @Callihan_, @WVHallBilly, @lolowithrow_WVU

