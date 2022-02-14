Skip to main content

How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of WVU vs Kansas State

Getting you set for today's clash between the Mountaineers and the Wildcats.

Full coverage info is listed below.

Who: West Virginia at Kansas State

Where: Bramlage Coliseum

Tipoff: Approx. 7 p.m.

TV: ESPN2

Read More

Stream: fuboTV

Listen: Mountaineer Sports Network from Learfield IMG College

LIVE Updates: Click here for our LIVE GAME THREAD

