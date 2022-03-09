Skip to main content

How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of WVU vs Kansas State

Getting you set for tonight's clash between the Mountaineers and the Wildcats.

Full coverage info is listed below.

Where: T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, MO

Tipoff: Approx. 7 p.m.

TV: ESPNU

Stream: fuboTV

Listen: Mountaineer Sports Network from Learfield IMG College

LIVE Updates: Click here for our LIVE GAME THREAD

