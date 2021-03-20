How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of WVU vs Morehead State

Getting you set for tonight's clash between the Mountaineers and the Eagles.

West Virginia is back in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2018 when they fell to Villanova in the Sweet Sixteen. The Mountaineers missed out on a tournament bid in 2019 after a 15-21 season, then missed the opportunity to dance last year as the tournament was canceled due to the pandemic.

Morehead State of the Ohio Valley Conference is making their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2011 under 4th-year head coach Preston Spradlin. The winner of tonight's game will meet the winner of No. 6 San Diego State/No. 11 Syracuse in the Round of 32 on Sunday.

For full coverage of today's game, please read the following information.

No. 3 West Virginia (18-9) vs No. 14 Morehead State (23-7)

Where: Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN

Tipoff: Approx. 9:57 p.m.

TV: truTV

Stream: Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, Sling

Listen: Mountaineer Sports Network from Learfield IMG College

LIVE Updates: CLICK HERE for LIVE GAME THREAD

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.