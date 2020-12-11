How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of WVU vs North Texas

Getting you set for the Mountaineers' clash with the Mean Green.

After West Virginia's home opener vs Robert Morris got canceled due to COVID issues inside the Robert Morris program, the Mountaineers made several calls to find a replacement. Director of basketball operations Josh Eilert put in countless hours of work before finally agreeing to a matchup with North Texas of Conference USA.

West Virginia beat Georgetown 80-71 their last time out while North Texas has dropped two straight.

For full coverage of today's game, please read the following information.

No. 11 West Virginia (4-1) vs North Texas (1-2)

Where: WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, WV

Tipoff: Approx. 3 p.m.

TV: ESPN+

Stream: Watch ESPN, Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV

Listen: Mountaineer Sports Network from Learfield IMG College

