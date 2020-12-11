Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruiting
Search

How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of WVU vs North Texas

Getting you set for the Mountaineers' clash with the Mean Green.
Author:
Publish date:

After West Virginia's home opener vs Robert Morris got canceled due to COVID issues inside the Robert Morris program, the Mountaineers made several calls to find a replacement. Director of basketball operations Josh Eilert put in countless hours of work before finally agreeing to a matchup with North Texas of Conference USA. 

West Virginia beat Georgetown 80-71 their last time out while North Texas has dropped two straight.

For full coverage of today's game, please read the following information.

No. 11 West Virginia (4-1) vs North Texas (1-2)

Where: WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, WV

Tipoff: Approx. 3 p.m.

TV: ESPN+

Stream: Watch ESPN, Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV

Listen: Mountaineer Sports Network from Learfield IMG College

LIVE Updates: Follow us on Twitter @SI_WVU, @Callihan_, @WVHallBilly, @lolowithrow_WVU

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Dec 4, 2020; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; North Texas Mean Green guard Mardrez McBride (1) handles the ball while defended by Mississippi State Bulldogs forward Jalen Johnson (0) during the first half at Humphrey Coliseum.
Basketball

Taking a Look at North Texas

McCab
Basketball

How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of WVU vs North Texas

USATSI_13984258_168388579_lowres
Basketball

Score Predictions for No. 11 West Virginia vs North Texas

USATSI_14002584_168388579_lowres
Basketball

Spread & Over/Under Predictions for WVU vs North Texas

USATSI_15136949_168388579_lowres
Football

Players React to Oklahoma Game Being Canceled

Michael Brown
Football

WATCH: Mike Brown Posts "Country Roads" Farewell Video

USATSI_15079915_168388579_lowres
Football

What Would Have Happened if West Virginia and Oklahoma Played?

USATSI_13358003_168388579_lowres
Football

Senior WR T.J. Simmons Tweets Farewell to West Virginia Fans

Screen Shot 2020-12-02 at 4.23.54 PM
Basketball

WATCH: Bob Huggins Previews North Texas