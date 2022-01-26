Skip to main content

How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of WVU vs Oklahoma

Getting you set for today's clash between the Mountaineers and the Sooners.

Full coverage info is listed below.

Where: WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, WV

Tipoff: Approx. 7 p.m.

TV: ESPN2

Stream: fuboTV

Read More

Listen: Mountaineer Sports Network from Learfield IMG College

LIVE Updates: Click here for our LIVE GAME THREAD

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

USATSI_17525747_168388579_lowres
Basketball

How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of WVU vs Oklahoma

just now
USATSI_17473497_168388579_lowres
Basketball

LIVE GAME THREAD: West Virginia vs Oklahoma

39 seconds ago
Dec 22, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers forward Pauly Paulicap (1) dunks the ball during the second half against the Youngstown State Penguins at WVU Coliseum.
Basketball

WATCH: Pauly Paulicap Previews Oklahoma

16 hours ago
Jan 18, 2022; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Malik Curry (10) shoots in the lane during the first half against the Baylor Bears at WVU Coliseum.
Basketball

WATCH: Malik Curry Previews Oklahoma

16 hours ago
West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Bob Huggins argues a call during the second half against the Oklahoma Sooners at WVU Coliseum.
Basketball

WATCH: Bob Huggins Previews Oklahoma

17 hours ago
USATSI_17525858_168388579_lowres
Basketball

Entire Big 12 Sits in the Top 65 of NCAA's Net Rankings

19 hours ago
USATSI_17509993_168388579_lowres (1)
Basketball

WVU Continues to Slip in Latest ESPN Bracketology Update

23 hours ago
USATSI_17525839_168388579_lowres
Basketball

Big 12 Basketball Standings, Weekly Schedule

23 hours ago