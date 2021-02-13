How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of WVU vs Oklahoma

Getting you set for the Mountaineers' clash with the Sooners.

Saturday afternoon, the Big 12 Conference will have a big-time game taking place in Morgantown when West Virginia and Oklahoma get together for the 2nd time this season. The Mountaineers have won seven of their last nine, meanwhile, the Sooners have won six of their last seven. Oklahoma won the first game of the season 80-75 and will be looking for the season series sweep. As for West Virginia, a win over the Sooners will keep them firmly in 2nd place in the Big 12 standings.

For full coverage of today's game, please read the following information.

No. 14 West Virginia (14-5, 7-3) vs No. 12 Oklahoma (12-5, 7-4)

Where: WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, WV

Tipoff: Approx. 1 p.m.

TV: Big 12 NOW/ESPN+

Stream: Watch ESPN, Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV

Listen: Mountaineer Sports Network from Learfield IMG College

LIVE Updates: CLICK HERE for our LIVE GAME THREAD

