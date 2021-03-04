How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of WVU vs TCU

Getting you set for the Mountaineers' clash with the Horned Frogs.

The West Virginia Mountaineers will be aiming for the season series sweep of TCU on Thursday night as they won the first meeting nine days ago in Fort Worth by a 74-66 score. In that game, Derek Culver got off to a red hot start and finished the game with 18 points and 14 rebounds. The Mountaineers will need to get him back to his self tonight after going 0/3 from the field in the loss to No.3 Baylor.

For full coverage of today's game, please read the following information.

No. 6 West Virginia (17-7, 10-5) vs TCU (12-11, 5-9)

Where: WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, WV

Tipoff: Approx. 7 p.m.

TV: ESPN+

Stream: Watch ESPN

Listen: Mountaineer Sports Network from Learfield IMG College

