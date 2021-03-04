Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingSI.com
How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of WVU vs TCU

Getting you set for the Mountaineers' clash with the Horned Frogs.
Author:
Publish date:

The West Virginia Mountaineers will be aiming for the season series sweep of TCU on Thursday night as they won the first meeting nine days ago in Fort Worth by a 74-66 score. In that game, Derek Culver got off to a red hot start and finished the game with 18 points and 14 rebounds. The Mountaineers will need to get him back to his self tonight after going 0/3 from the field in the loss to No.3 Baylor. 

For full coverage of today's game, please read the following information.

No. 6 West Virginia (17-7, 10-5) vs TCU (12-11, 5-9)

Where: WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, WV

Tipoff: Approx. 7 p.m.

TV: ESPN+

Stream: Watch ESPN

Listen: Mountaineer Sports Network from Learfield IMG College

LIVE Updates: Follow us on Twitter @SI_WVU, @Callihan_, @WVHallBilly, @lolowithrow_WVU

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

