Skip to main content

How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of WVU vs Texas

Getting you set for today's clash between the Mountaineers and the Longhorns.

Full coverage info is listed below.

Where: WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, WV

Tipoff: Approx. 2 p.m.

TV: ESPN2

Stream: fuboTV

Read More

Listen: Mountaineer Sports Network from Learfield IMG College

LIVE Updates: Click here for our LIVE GAME THREAD

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

USATSI_17439076_168388579_lowres
Basketball

How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of WVU vs Texas

By Schuyler Callihan
39 seconds ago
USATSI_17438822_168388579_lowres
Basketball

LIVE GAME THREAD: West Virginia vs Texas

By Schuyler Callihan
1 minute ago
Victor Scott
Baseball

WATCH: WVU Centerfielder Victor Scott Robs Home Run

By Christopher Hall
4 hours ago
Austin Davis
Baseball

West Virginia Rallies to Take Game One from Charlotte

By Christopher Hall
4 hours ago
Josh Chandler-Semedo
Football

BREAKING: WVU Starting Linebacker Enters Transfer Portal

By Schuyler Callihan
7 hours ago
Carlson Reed
Baseball

OFFICIAL: WVU Announces Starting Lineup vs Charlotte

By Schuyler Callihan
8 hours ago
Victor Scott - WVU Baseball
Baseball

PREVIEW: West Virginia Looks to Keep its Momentum vs. Charlotte

By Christopher Hall
8 hours ago
USATSI_17615937_168388579_lowres
Basketball

Quick Hits: Huggs Hits Recruiting Trail, Discusses Postseason Possibilities, Freshmen + More

By Schuyler Callihan
8 hours ago