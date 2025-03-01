How to Watch & Listen to West Virginia at No. 25 BYU
The West Virginia Mountaineers (17-11, 8-9) are on the road to take on the BYU Cougars (20-8, 11-6) for the fifth meeting between the two programs.
West Virginia vs. BYU Series History
BYU leads 3-1
Last Meeting: BYU 73, WVU 69 (Feb. 11, 2025 in Morgantown)
When: Saturday, March 1
Location: Provo, Utah, Marriott Center (17,978)
Tip-off: 10:00 p.m. EST
TV: ESPN2
Announcers: Rich Hollenberg and King McClure
Radio: Tony Caridi (PBP), Brad Howe (analyst) Mountaineer Sports Network from Learfield IMG College (Radio affiliates)
Sirius XM: 385
WVU Game Notes
- Javon Small was named to the fi nal 20 for the John R. Wooden Late Midseason Watch List, the final 10 for the Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Award, the Naismith Trophy Midseason List and to the Oscar Robertson Trophy Midseason Watch List.
- Javon Small was named a Midseason Second Team All-American by The Sporting News and The Athletic.
- Small has scored 514 points at WVU, marking the 50th time a WVU player has scored 500 or more points in a season. Currently, he ranks 42nd at WVU for most points in a season.
- Darian DeVries was named the recipient of the Jim Phelan Award 'Mid-Season' honor, presented annually to the top head coach in Division I college basketball.
- In 17 conference games this season, opponents have made 61 more free throws than the Mountaineers.
- WVU is 3-5 on the road in Big 12 road games (wins at Kansas, at Colorado and at Cincinnati). The Mountaineers had a combined road conference record of 2-25 in the previous three seasons.
- Darian DeVries is 6-8 against ranked teams during his head coaching career. He is 4-3 at WVU with wins over No. 2 Iowa State, No. 3 Gonzaga, at No. 7 Kansas and No. 24 Arizona.
- In WVU's four ranked wins this season, Javon Small has averaged 21.3 points, 7.0 rebounds, 5.3 assists, while making 28 of his 32 free throw attempts.
- WVU has defeated two Top 10 teams away from home this season, marking the first time that has happened in the same season since 2005-06.
- WVU's three Top 10 wins ties for the most in a season in school history along with the 2016-17 & 2005-06 teams.
- WVU broke into the rankings on Jan. 6 at No. 21 in the AP poll. It marked WVU's first appearance in the AP poll since Dec. 26, 2022. The Mountaineers have been ranked in at least one poll in 16 of the last 20 seasons.
- Darian DeVries, who led Drake to six consecutive 20-win seasons and has a career .717 winning percentage as a head coach, was named the 23rd head men’s basketball coach at West Virginia University on March 24, 2024.
- DeVries has a record of 167-66 (.717) in seven seasons as a head coach, including a 72-26 (.735) mark in the last two-plus seasons.
- West Virginia is currently ranked No. 47 in the latest NCAA NET rankings with a No. 17 strength of schedule.
- WVU is ranked No. 50 in the latest KenPom rankings, including 14th in defensive efficiency.
- Javon Small ranks ninth overall in KenPom Player of the Year standings.
- In the latest NCAA stats, WVU ranks 32nd in fi eld goal percentage defense (40.5), 17th in scoring defense (64.1) and ninth in 3-point percentage defense (29.2).
- Javon Small was named Big 12 Player of the Week and Oscar Robertson National Player of the Week on Jan. 20.
- Javon Small was named Big 12 Player of the Week, NCAA March Madness Player of the Week and the Naismith Trophy National Player of the Week for Jan. 6.
- Javon Small was named co-Big 12 Player of the Week and Tucker DeVries was tabbed as the Big 12 Newcomer of the Week on Dec. 2. Both were named to the Battle 4 Atlantis All-Tournament Team.
- Small was named the Oscar Robertson National Player of the Week on Dec. 3.
- WVU is 109-123 in Big 12 regular season games since joining the league in 2012-13.
- West Virginia returned just 2.8 percent of its scoring from last season’s team (Ofri Naveh).
- For this season, Tucker DeVries (Drake), Javon Small (Oklahoma State), Eduardo Andre (Fresno State), Joseph Yesufu (Washington State), Sencire Harris (Illinois), Amani Hansberry (Illinois) and Jayden Stone (Detroit Mercy) were added from the transfer portal.
- Entering this season, they have combined to play 806 games, made 442 starts, scored 7,606 points, grabbed 3,304 rebounds and dished out 1,248 assists.
- Darian DeVries is 73-2 when scoring 80 or more points in a game and 142-18 when scoring 70 or more.
- Darian DeVries is 121-24 when holding opponents to 69 points or less and 59-6 when holding opponents to 59 points or less.
- West Virginia was predicted 13th in the Preseason Big 12 Poll by the league’s head coaches.
- West Virginia has made at least one 3-point field goal in 892 consecutive games.
- The Mountaineers have won 158 of their last 179 games when holding opponents to 69 points or less.
- WVU has won 169 of its last 193 and 225 of its last 256 games when holding opponents to less than 69 points.
- Darian DeVries is 130-17 as a head coach when leading at halftime, including a 15-3 mark at WVU.
- Darian DeVries is 77-3 as a head coach when shooting 50% or better from the field.
- West Virginia is 26-13 all-time in games played on March 1.