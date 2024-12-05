How to Watch & Listen to West Virginia vs. Georgetown
The West Virginia Mountaineers (5-2) welcome an old Big East rival the Georgetown Hoyas (7-1) to Morgantown as part of the Big 12-Big East Challenge.
West Virginia vs. Georgetown Series History
Georgetown leads 26-27
Last Meeting: WVU 80, Georgetown 71 (Dec. 6, 2020, in Washington, D.C.)
When: Friday, December 6
Location: Morgantown, WV, WVU Coliseum (14,000)
Tip-off: 7:00 p.m. EST
TV: ESPN2
Announcers: Chuckie Kempf and Jon Crispin
Radio: Tony Caridi (PBP), Brad Howe (analyst) Mountaineer Sports Network from Learfield IMG College(Radio affiliates)
WVU Game Notes
- West Virginia is 2-3 in the Big 12-Big East Battle. Mountaineers defeated UConn at home in 2021 and won at Georgetown in 2020. The Mountaineers fell to St. John's at home last season, at Xavier in 2022 and at St. John's in 2019.
- West Virginia was a member of the Big East Conference from 1995-2012, winning the Big East in 2010.
- West Virginia has won 85 of its last 92 games at home in the month of December.
- Javon Small was named co-Big 12 Player of the Week and Tucker DeVries was tabbed as the Big 12 Newcomer of the Week on Dec. 2. Both were named to the Battle 4 Atlantis All-Tournament Team.
- Small was named the Oscar Robertson National Player of the Week on Dec. 3.
- With a win over No. 3 Gonzaga, WVU defeated a Top 5 AP team for the second consecutive season. Last season, the Mountaineers downed No. 3 Kansas in Morgantown, 91-85.
- West Virginia played three consecutive overtime games for the fi rst time in school history.
- WVU is 139-13 at home against nonconference teams in the last 23 years, and has won 120 of its last 131 games.
- WVU is 612-187 (.778) all-time at the WVU Coliseum and 253-73 at the WVU Coliseum in the last 21 seasons.
- West Virginia is 203-56 against nonconference teams in regular season games in the last 21 seasons.
- The Mountaineers have posted a winning nonconference record in 31 of the last 32 seasons.
- WVU is 265-99 in its last 364 games against unranked teams, including winners of 148 of its last 180 at the WVU Coliseum.
- West Virginia is the only team in the country that has two players on the same team who averaged more than 20 points per game from last season -- Tucker DeVries (21.6 ppg) and Jayden Stone (20.8 ppg).
- Darian DeVries, who led Drake to six consecutive 20-win seasons and has a career .731 winning percentage as a head coach, was named the 23rd head men’s basketball coach at West Virginia University on March 24, 2024.
- DeVries has a record of 155-57 (.731) in seven seasons as a head coach, including a 60-17 (.779) mark in the last two-plus seasons.
- West Virginia returns just 2.8 percent of its scoring from last season’s team (Ofri Naveh).
- The Mountaineers are led by a pair of transfers in Tucker DeVries (Drake) and Javon Small (Oklahoma State). Last season, DeVries was named an Associated Press All-American Honorable Mention selection, while Small earned All-Big 12 Honorable Mention honors.
- In addition, Eduardo Andre (Fresno State), Joseph Yesufu (Washington State), Sencire Harris (Illinois), Amani Hansberry (Illinois) and Jayden Stone (Detroit Mercy) will all see considerable action this season.
- WVU has a wealth of experience on its roster who have college basketball experience. Entering this season, they have combined to play 806 games, made 442 starts, scored 7,606 points, grabbed 3,304 rebounds and dished out 1,248 assists.
- Tucker DeVries was named to the 20-member Julius Erving Preseason Watch List, giving annually to the nation’s top small forward.
- Tucker DeVries was named to the preseason Naismith Trophy Men’s College Player of the Year Watch List.
- Tucker DeVries was named to the John R. Wooden Award Top 50 Preseason Watch List.
- Tucker DeVries has scored the most points (1,867) of any senior (four-year players only) entering this season. He ranks eighth overall for career scoring by returning players (including fi fth-year) and third in the Big 12 Conference.
- Entering this season, Tucker DeVries has scored the fi fth-most points in college basketball since 2021-22. He’s one of 12 players who have scored 1,800 or more points since 2021-22.
- Tucker DeVries has recorded 98 games in double fi gures.
- Tucker DeVries is 29 points shy of reaching 2,000 for his career.
- Toby Okani needs 11 more points to reach 1,000 for his career.
- Javon Small is 82 points shy of scoring 1,000 for his career.
- Darian DeVries is 72-2 when scoring 80 or more points in a game and 136-17 when scoring 70 or more.
- Darian DeVries is 110-21 when holding opponents to 69 points or less and 52-6 when holding opponents to 59 points or less.
- West Virginia was predicted 13th in the Preseason Big 12 Poll by the league’s head coaches.
- West Virginia has made at least one 3-point fi eld goal in 871 consecutive games.
- The Mountaineers have won 147 of their last 165 games when holding opponents to 69 points or less.
- WVU has won 158 of its last 179 and 214 of its last 242 games when holding opponents to less than 69 points.
- West Virginia is 14-5 all-time in games played on December 6.