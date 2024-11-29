Mountaineers Now

How to Watch & Listen to West Virginia vs. No. 24 Arizona

Getting you set for the Mountaineers' Battle 4 Atlantis third place matchup against the 24th-ranked Wildcats

Christopher Hall

Nov 28, 2024; Paradise Island, Bahamas, BHS; West Virginia Mountaineers forward Amani Hansberry (13) reacts during the second half against the Louisville Cardinals at Imperial Arena at the Atlantis resort.
Nov 28, 2024; Paradise Island, Bahamas, BHS; West Virginia Mountaineers forward Amani Hansberry (13) reacts during the second half against the Louisville Cardinals at Imperial Arena at the Atlantis resort. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

The West Virginia Mountaineers (4-2) will meet the No. 24 Arizona Wildcats in the third place game of the Battle 4 Atlantis midseason tournament for the sixth meeting between the two programs.

West Virginia vs. Arizona Series History

Arizona leads 2-3

Last Meeting: March 28, 2008 (NCAA Tournament) WVU 75-65

When: Friday, November 29

Location: Paradise Island, Bahamas, Imperial Arena (3,900)

Tip-off: 3:00 p.m. EST

Stream: ESPN2

Announcers: Beth Mowins and Debbie Antonelli

Radio: Tony Caridi (PBP), Brad Howe (analyst) Mountaineer Sports Network from Learfield IMG College(Radio affiliates)

WVU Game Notes

- West Virginia was scheduled to play in the 2020 Battle 4 Atlantis. The tournament was moved to Sioux Falls, S.D., due to COVID, and the Mountaineers won the renamed Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic.

- WVU is 45-16 in in-season tournaments since 2007.

- With a win over No. 3 Gonzaga, WVU defeated a Top 5 AP team for the second consecutive season. Last season, the Mountaineers downed No. 3 Kansas in Morgantown, 91-85.

- Prior to the overtime win over No. 3 Gonzaga, WVU had lost six straight overtime games.

- This is WVU's fourth trip outside the United States and Puerto Rico to play a regular season game. WVU played in Cancun in 2013 and 2019 and opened the season in Germany in the 2017 Armed Forces Classic.

- West Virginia is the only team in the country that has two players on the same team who averaged more than 20 points per game from last season -- Tucker DeVries (21.6 ppg) and Jayden Stone (20.8 ppg)

- West Virginia is 201-55 against nonconference teams in regular season games in the last 21 seasons.

- The Mountaineers have posted a winning nonconference record in 31 of the last 32 seasons.

- WVU is 265-99 in its last 362 games against unranked teams, including winners of 148 of its last 180 at the WVU Coliseum.

- This is the 116th season and 122nd year overall for WVU basketball, which began in 1903.

- Darian DeVries, who led Drake to six consecutive 20-win seasons and has a career .731 winning percentage as a head coach, was named the 23rd head men’s basketball coach at West Virginia University on March 24, 2024.

- DeVries has a record of 154-57 (.731) in seven seasons as a head coach, including a 59-16 (.787) mark in the last two-plus seasons.

- This past August, the men’s basketball team went to Italy for a 10-day tour and won all three of its games against international competition.

- West Virginia returns just 2.8 percent of its scoring from last season’s team (Ofri Naveh).

- The Mountaineers are led by a pair of transfers in Tucker DeVries (Drake) and Javon Small (Oklahoma State). Last season, DeVries was named an Associated Press All-American Honorable Mention selection, while Small earned All-Big 12 Honorable Mention honors.

- In addition, Eduardo Andre (Fresno State), Joseph Yesufu (Washington State), Sencire Harris (Illinois), Amani Hansberry (Illinois) and Jayden Stone (Detroit Mercy) will all see considerable action this season.

- Tucker DeVries was named to the 20-member Julius Erving Preseason Watch List, giving annually to the nation’s top small forward.

- Tucker DeVries was named to the preseason Naismith Trophy Men’s College Player of the Year Watch List.

- Tucker DeVries was named to the John R. Wooden Award Top 50 Preseason Watch List.

