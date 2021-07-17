Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingSubscribeSI.com
Search

How to Watch, Stream, & Receive LIVE Updates of Best Virginia vs WoCo Showtime

Getting you set for the opening round of The Basketball Tournament.
Author:
Publish date:

Best Virginia will be back in action today for the opening round game of The Basketball Tournament as they take on WoCo Showtime. Best Virginia appeared in The Basketball Tournament two years ago and won their opening-round game before falling to Overseas Elite in the 2nd round. Best Virginia was planning on participating in last year's event but had to back out of the tournament due to complications with COVID-19. 

For full coverage of today's game, please read the following information.

No. 2 Best Virginia (WVU alumni) vs No. 15 WoCo Showtime (Wofford alumni)

Where: Charleston Civic Center in Charleston, WV

Tipoff: Approx. 2 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Stream: Watch ESPN, Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV

LIVE Updates: Follow us on Twitter @SI_WVU

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

USATSI_13848861_168388579_lowres
Basketball

How to Watch, Stream, & Receive LIVE Updates of Best Virginia vs WoCo Showtime

USATSI_12298292_168388579_lowres
Basketball

Score Predictions for Best Virginia vs WoCo Showtime

Screen Shot 2021-07-16 at 11.42.02 PM
Football

Freshmen Faces: S Aubrey Burks

Screen Shot 2021-07-17 at 12.02.40 AM
Area 304+

Analyzing WVU's Chances to Land 2022 WR Shawn Miller

Mountaineers in the Pros

Get Caught up with the Members of Best Virginia

USATSI_15382641_168388579_lowres
Football

ESPN FPI Predicts Each Game on WVU's 2021 Schedule

Paul Mcintosh Richmond
Mountaineers in the Pros

REPORT: WVU Catcher Paul McIntosh Signs with Marlins

Baylor Bears quarterback Charlie Brewer (12) is sacked by West Virginia Mountaineers defensive lineman Dante Stills (55) during the first quarter at McLane Stadium.
Football

Dante Stills Earns Athlons Sports Preseason All-American Honors