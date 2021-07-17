How to Watch, Stream, & Receive LIVE Updates of Best Virginia vs WoCo Showtime

Getting you set for the opening round of The Basketball Tournament.

Best Virginia will be back in action today for the opening round game of The Basketball Tournament as they take on WoCo Showtime. Best Virginia appeared in The Basketball Tournament two years ago and won their opening-round game before falling to Overseas Elite in the 2nd round. Best Virginia was planning on participating in last year's event but had to back out of the tournament due to complications with COVID-19.

For full coverage of today's game, please read the following information.

No. 2 Best Virginia (WVU alumni) vs No. 15 WoCo Showtime (Wofford alumni)

Where: Charleston Civic Center in Charleston, WV

Tipoff: Approx. 2 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Stream: Watch ESPN, Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV

