How to Watch the NIT Selection Show

Teams will soon find out whether or not they have made the NIT Tournament.

The 2022 NCAA Tournament field is set and now, teams that got left out of the big dance will wait to see whether or not they will receive an invite to the NIT.

With West Virginia finishing the season 16-17, it's no guarantee that they will receive an invite. However, their NET ranking of 78 is promising for a continued season. The NIT fields 32 teams and given that 68 teams make the NCAA Tournament, West Virginia should be in position to appear in the NIT.

"We've got more games to play," Huggins said following the loss to Kansas in the Big 12 tournament. "We'll get home and have them rest up for a day or so and we'll get back at it and get ready to bring home a trophy. That's what we do, that's what we set our goals for every year. It's obviously not going to be for the one that we wanted, but it's going to be a trophy that is well worth bringing home."

The NIT selection show will air on ESPNU tonight at 9 p.m. EST and can be streamed on fuboTV.

