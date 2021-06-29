Huggins Provides Injury Update on Isaiah Cottrell

The WVU coaching staff had high hopes for freshman big Isaiah Cottrell this past season but was limited to just ten games of action after suffering a torn Achilles in a non-conference game vs North Texas.

That injury caused him to miss the remainder of the season and ultimately hurt the Mountaineers' depth in the frontcourt especially once Oscar Tshiebwe decided to transfer out. Throughout the course of the year, Huggins was asked about how the loss of Tshiebwe would hurt the team's chances of making a deep run in March but all along he kept referring to Cottrell as the bigger loss.

On Tuesday, Huggins provided an update on Cottrell's progress and so far, he appears to be ahead of schedule.

"We're thinking he's going to be full go. He looks good. They haven't turned him loose yet but he looks good. He's doing all of the shooting drills and all of those kinds of things. It's just a matter of running and stopping and starting and cutting that they haven't turned him loose to do just yet."

Cottrell is undoubtedly West Virginia's most skilled big. He has a consistent mid-range jumper, can shoot the three, handles the ball extremely well, and is super athletic. With him on the floor, it will stretch the defense out and create even more looks for guys like Taz Sherman and Sean McNeil.

