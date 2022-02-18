Huggins Uncertain if Gabe Osabuohien Will Play vs Kansas

The Mountaineers may be without their defensive stud on Saturday.

Earlier this week, West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins elected to not insert Gabe Osabuohien into the game. He sat the bench for the entirety of the evening after receiving three technical fouls in the two previous games, including being ejected in the loss to Oklahoma State.

"He wasn't suspended but we don't have room in our program for Gabe's actions. If that was a first, then I mean okay you lost it, understand you can't do that anymore. But it wasn't the first time.

"He's not in my bad graces," he continued. "We're going to do things right. I have all the respect and admiration for the basketball program, the people who have played here, the people who have coached here, and the manner of which they played the game. We're not going to vary from that."

When asked if Osabuohien will return to action and be available for Saturday's home contest against Kansas, Huggins didn't have a clear answer.

"Well, he better shoot it a lot better than he did yesterday. Gabe is his own worst enemy - he wants to play. He's got one more practice today to figure it out. If he doesn't, well, he'll be on the bench."

West Virginia and Kansas are scheduled to tip-off at 8 p.m. EST and will be televised on ESPN.

