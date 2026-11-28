The West Virginia Mountaineers men’s basketball team improved to 5-2 overall in their young 2026 campaign after a 72-59 win over the North Carolina Tar Heels at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Mountaineers scored the first basket of the game and never looked back, as they never trailed in the contest.

Here are my initial takeaways after the Mountaineers' fifth win of the season.

WVU Has The Team To Make The NCAA Tournament

It’s sometimes hard to gauge just how good a team is this early in the season based on just a few games. But I feel fairly confident in calling this WVU team capable of making the big dance. Granted, it is a long way away, but this speaks to how much talent this team has this year. I was incredibly impressed by the way this team controlled the game from start to finish. As I mentioned earlier, there was never a point in which the Mountaineers trailed. This is a talented and well-coached Tar Heels team that WVU was able to handle throughout the duration of the contest.

Defense Wins

West Virginia forced 20 Tar Heels turnovers in this contest. The Mountaineers turned those 20 turnovers into 26 points. Freshman phenom guard Miles Sadler led the team with four steals, while junior guard Martin Sommerville and senior forward Brenen Lorient recorded three steals each. The consistency with which WVU was able to turn over the Tar Heels is a huge part of the reason the Mountaineers were able to control this game from the opening tip to the final buzzer.

WVU Was Simply More Aggressive

One of the things that stood out to me was the way the Mountaineers attacked the rim compared to the Tar Heels. UNC attempted just three free throws in the contest, while WVU attempted 18. It wasn’t as if there was some kind of favorable whistle for WVU or anything. They were simply willing to attack the rim more than the Tar Heels. When you consider the turnover margin and free throw attempts, it's easy to see why WVU controlled this one from start to finish.

Charlotte is Morgantown South

What a unique atmosphere it was at the Spectrum Center, with a great pro-WVU crowd. The broadcast probably didn’t even do it justice. This was a great game that showed how well WVU fans travel. It also helps that Charlotte has a large WVU alumni base.