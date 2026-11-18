LAS VEGAS – The West Virginia Mountaineers (4-0) outlasted the Auburn Tigers (2-2) early Wednesday morning, 76-70, in the opening round of the Players Era Eight

West Virginia fifth year forward Brenen Lorient led the Mountaineers with 19 points, while senior guard Finley Bizjack and freshman guard Miles Sadler put in 18 points apiece. Sadler also had a team-high six assists.

Sadler put the game’s first points on the board. He brought the ball up the floor, weaved through the top of the Auburn defense and sank a jumper from the left elbow.

The Tigers constructed a 9-1 run in the early outset for a 9-3 advantage, but Bizjack ignited a 10-2 Mountaineer run with senior guard Martin Somerville leading the way with five quick points as WVU claimed a 13-11 lead at the 11:38 mark of the first half.

Auburn regained the lead following a three from Caleb Williams. However, West Virginia continued to battle, and a 7-2 mini run put the Mountaineers back on top 20-18, until consecutive layups by the Tigers forced WVU head coach Ross Hodge to call a timeout.

Brenen Lorient started heating up, coming out of the break for his second consecutive jumper, then started a break with a steal and finished with a tomahawk slam before hitting a three for a 27-22 advantage.

After the Tigers cut the WVU lead to two, Sadler hit a setback and Lorient followed with his second three of the half for 12 first half points. On the ensuing possession, Sadler continued the momentum on the break, burying a three from he wing as the Mountaineers held a 10-point lead with 1:11 remaining in the half.

West Virginia ended the final minute with empty possessions, while Auburn scored five straight, capped by senior center Bukky Oboye hitting a three from the top of the key to pull back within five, 36-31.

West Virginia sophomore center Mouhamed Sylla ignited a 16-3 run to begin the second half, emphatically dunking the ball on an offensive putback and Bizjack got hot, scoring 10 points during the stretch for a 52-34 lead at the 13:24 mark.

The Mountaineers were leading by 15 until George Kimble III hit four consecutive free throws, with the latter two on an offensive flagrant foul followed by a dunk from senior center Narcisse Ngoy for six, sparking a 11-2 run to pull within six with 8:48 remaining in the game.

West Virginia extended its lead back to eight, but the Tigers continued to ride their momentum and cut the WVU lead to one, 62-61, with 4:19 to play

Lorient gave the Mountaineers some breathing room with a three from the wing for a four-point advantage. Free throws from Sadler and fifth year forward Javan Buchanan extended the lead to ice the game from the free throw line as the Mountaineers advanced to the semifinals with the 76-70 victory.

West Virginia will meet Big 12 counterpart Kansas in the semifinals of the Players Era 8 Thursday evening at 7:30 p.m. EST and the action will be televised on ESPN2. The contest will not count towards the Big 12 standings.