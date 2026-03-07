Instant Takeaways From WVU's Victory Over Arizona State In Big 12 Quarterfinals

The West Virginia Mountaineers women’s basketball team did not miss a beat during their double bye and were able to take care of business against the Arizona State Sun Devils 67-54. It was a game that felt like it belonged to the Mountaineers from the very beginning.

Here are some instant takeaways from WVU’s Big 12 quarterfinals win.

In a complete team win, Sydney Shaw stepped up

Shaw was the game's leading scorer with 19 points on the night. The guard tallied five threes on the night while also nabbing four rebounds. While Shaw was the leading scorer tonight for the Mountaineers, the production was all over the floor.

This team is deep, and tonight was a reminder of that. Meme Wheeler had a full stat sheet with seven points, eight boards, and three steals. Jordan Harrison dished five assists while adding ten points. This is the most complete and unselfish team we have seen in the Mark Kellogg era.

The Mountaineers made Arizona State pay for their turnovers

Perhaps the most jarring stat from tonight is that the Mountaineers had a whopping 35 points off turnovers. The Sun Devils also shot under 40% against WVU for the second time this season. They simply have not been able to figure out the Kellogg defense that has turned the Mountaineers into a team that has the nation on notice.

The defense was great tonight for WVU, but to be able to score 35 points off those turnovers shows how great the transition offense from the Mountaineers was tonight.

This team deserves a Top 4 seed in the NCAA Tournament

Arizona State came into this game fresh off impressive wins in back-to-back nights, including an upset over Audi Crooks and the Iowa State Cyclones on Thursday. However, the Mountaineers simply outplayed the Sun Devils for the majority of the game. The Sun Devils held a lead for a good portion of the first quarter, but once the Mountaineers took an 18-17 lead to end the quarter, they never looked back.

The top four seeds in the women’s NCAA Tournament get to host their first and second round games. Regardless of the outcome of the tournament, the Mountaineers have proven they can beat anyone, anywhere, in any way they choose. They are a physical defensive team that has one of the best fast-break offenses in the country. The Mountaineers also have scorers who can shoot from all levels. West Virginia totaled six threes in the first half, with Sydney responsible for three of them. Morgantown would provide an insane atmosphere for NCAA Tournament basketball, and this group deserves it.

The Mountaineers will play the winner of the three-seeded Baylor Lady Bears and the six-seeded Colorado Buffaloes on Saturday, March 7th, with tipoff scheduled for 6:30 p.m. EST. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+.