Jalen Bridges Set to Hold In-Home Visit with Big 12 School

Could the Fairmont native stay in the Big 12 Conference?

West Virginia forward Jalen Bridges entered the transfer portal shortly after the 2021-22 season came to an end and since, he has received major interest from several schools. 

According to Jake Weingarten of Stockrisers, Bridges is set to hold an in-home visit with Baylor head coach Scott Drew and his staff. Bridges appears to be down to Baylor, Alabama, Ohio State, and Michigan State.

In 33 games, Bridges averaged 8.4 points and 4.8 rebounds per game. Although he had a few big games here and there, the expectation was that he would develop into a third scorer for the Mountaineers alongside Taz Sherman and Sean McNeil. 

