Jon Rothstein Projects WVU's Starting Five for 2021-22 Season

This week, West Virginia big man Derek Culver announced that he had signed with an agent and will be entering his name into the 2021 NBA Draft. Sean McNeil, Taz Sherman, and Miles McBride have all entered their names into the draft as well but have yet to make their official decision on whether or not they will stay in the draft or return to school.

Following the news of Culver's departure, Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports posted a tweet in which he predicted West Virginia's starting five for the 2021-22 season.

Although this seems like a solid lineup, I'm not sure that Osabuohien would be thrown into the starting five. He does a really good job of providing a spark defensively off the bench and it seems like coming off the bench is what best suits him. Bob Huggins said earlier in the year that Bridges is more of a three than he is a stretch four but he thrived in that role this past year and keeping him there may not be a bad idea. Huggins could insert Old Dominion transfer Malik Curry into the lineup and go with three guards. Curry, McBride, McNeil, Bridges, Cottrell seems like the most fitting lineup based on how West Virginia wanted to play a year ago by stretching the floor and shoot threes.

If McBride and McNeil decide to move on, well, then things will get pretty interesting.

