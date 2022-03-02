Skip to main content

Kedrian Johnson Gives Update on Hip Injury

The senior guard is taking it one day at a time.

West Virginia senior starting guard Kedrian Johnson continues to be bothered by a  lingering hip injury as he left Tuesday night's game in Oklahoma within the first few minutes after falling hard to the floor. 

The injury caused him to miss last week's game at Iowa State, but he was able to return this past Saturday against Texas but only played eight minutes. 

"He's hurting, but he's been hurting for a long time," head coach Bob Huggins said last week. "When you're that skinny and boney and don't have much pads when you continually run into back screens and flare screens and on the ball screens...the one the ball screens are what gets him. He's sore. He's really sore. He can hardly walk."

Following the Oklahoma loss, Johnson took to Twitter to give an update on the hip.

Read More

Johnson will have a few days to rest and get ready for Saturday's regular season finale against TCU. If he is unable to play, he will get a few extra days rest before the Mountaineers play in the play-in game for the Big 12 tournament next Wednesday.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

USATSI_17803135_168388579_lowres
Basketball

Kedrian Johnson Gives Update on Hip Injury

By Schuyler Callihan
25 seconds ago
Feb 26, 2022; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Bob Huggins argues a call during the second half against the Texas Longhorns at WVU Coliseum.
Basketball

WATCH: Bob Huggins Oklahoma Postgame

By Christopher Hall
11 hours ago
Mar 1, 2022; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers forward Pauly Paulicap, front, shoots as Oklahoma Sooners forward Jalen Hill, back, defends during the first half at Lloyd Noble Center.
Basketball

WATCH: Pauly Paulicap Oklahoma Postgame

By Christopher Hall
11 hours ago
USATSI_17803237_168388579_lowres
Basketball

What Bob Huggins Said Following the Loss to Oklahoma

By Schuyler Callihan
12 hours ago
Oklahoma Sooners forward Jalen Hill (1) goes past West Virginia Mountaineers forward Jalen Bridges (11) during a men's Big 12 basketball game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the West Virginia Mountaineers at Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Okla., Tuesday, March 1, 2022.
Basketball

West Virginia Stumbles in Norman

By Christopher Hall
12 hours ago
USATSI_17671329_168388579_lowres (1)
Basketball

OFFICIAL: WVU Announces Starting 5 vs Oklahoma

By Schuyler Callihan
14 hours ago
Victor Scott at the plate in the first inning.
Baseball

West Virginia Crushes Canisius

By Christopher Hall
15 hours ago
Untitled design - 2022-03-01T084749.892
Basketball

Score Predictions for West Virginia at Oklahoma

By Schuyler Callihan
16 hours ago