Kedrian Johnson Gives Update on Hip Injury

The senior guard is taking it one day at a time.

West Virginia senior starting guard Kedrian Johnson continues to be bothered by a lingering hip injury as he left Tuesday night's game in Oklahoma within the first few minutes after falling hard to the floor.

The injury caused him to miss last week's game at Iowa State, but he was able to return this past Saturday against Texas but only played eight minutes.

"He's hurting, but he's been hurting for a long time," head coach Bob Huggins said last week. "When you're that skinny and boney and don't have much pads when you continually run into back screens and flare screens and on the ball screens...the one the ball screens are what gets him. He's sore. He's really sore. He can hardly walk."

Following the Oklahoma loss, Johnson took to Twitter to give an update on the hip.

Johnson will have a few days to rest and get ready for Saturday's regular season finale against TCU. If he is unable to play, he will get a few extra days rest before the Mountaineers play in the play-in game for the Big 12 tournament next Wednesday.

