Skip to main content
Mountaineers Now

Live Game Thread & Updates for WVU vs. Stetson

Keep track of all the action in the Mountaineers' matchup against the Hatters.
Schuyler Callihan|
Nov 2, 2026; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Miles Sadler (1) passes the ball during the first half against the Niagara Purple Eagles at Hope Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images
Nov 2, 2026; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Miles Sadler (1) passes the ball during the first half against the Niagara Purple Eagles at Hope Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In this story:

West Virginia Mountaineers

The second game of the season for West Virginia will take place Friday night inside Hope Coliseum, playing host to the Stetson Hatters (0-2).

The Mountaineers spread the wealth in the season opener against Niagara, with six players reaching double figures. True freshman Miles Sadler led all scorers with 16 points on the night, connecting on 6/14 shots from the field despite a 1/6 night from three-point range.

The Hatters had an unusual start to their season, playing a rare back-to-back against Clemson and South Carolina on Monday and Tuesday. They lost both pretty handily, although the opening loss to Clemson doesn't look as bad because of how well they played in the second half, even though they were already down by a bunch of points.

Make sure to bookmark this page and keep hitting that refresh button for updates on tonight's game between the Mountaineers and Hatters.

West Virginia vs. Stetson Score Updates

1st Half

Stay tuned.

2nd Half

Stay tuned.

First Half Stats

Stay tuned.

Final Stats

Stay tuned.

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter for the latest news and updates on the West Virginia Mountaineers

Add us as a preferred source on Google
Published
Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.

Share on XFollow Callihan_
Home/Basketball