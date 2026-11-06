Live Game Thread & Updates for WVU vs. Stetson

The second game of the season for West Virginia will take place Friday night inside Hope Coliseum, playing host to the Stetson Hatters (0-2).

The Mountaineers spread the wealth in the season opener against Niagara, with six players reaching double figures. True freshman Miles Sadler led all scorers with 16 points on the night, connecting on 6/14 shots from the field despite a 1/6 night from three-point range.

The Hatters had an unusual start to their season, playing a rare back-to-back against Clemson and South Carolina on Monday and Tuesday. They lost both pretty handily, although the opening loss to Clemson doesn't look as bad because of how well they played in the second half, even though they were already down by a bunch of points.

Make sure to bookmark this page and keep hitting that refresh button for updates on tonight's game between the Mountaineers and Hatters.

West Virginia vs. Stetson Score Updates

1st Half

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2nd Half

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First Half Stats

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Final Stats

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