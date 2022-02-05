Skip to main content

LIVE GAME THREAD: West Virginia vs Texas Tech

Get live updates as West Virginia takes on Texas Tech.

Who: West Virginia vs Texas Tech

Where: WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, WV

Tipoff: Approx. 2 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Stream: fuboTV

Listen: Mountaineer Sports Network from Learfield IMG College

NOTE: KEEP REFRESHING YOUR SCREEN FOR UPDATES

West Virginia Starting 5:

Read More

Not available yet.

Texas Tech Starting 5:

Not available yet.

LIVE GAME THREAD

Not available yet.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

USATSI_17616051_168388579_lowres
Basketball

LIVE GAME THREAD: West Virginia vs Texas Tech

40 seconds ago
Untitled design (99)
Basketball

Score Predictions for West Virginia vs Texas Tech

1 minute ago
Jan 22, 2022; Lubbock, Texas, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers forward Isaiah Cottrell (13) blocks a shot by Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Adonis Arms (25) in the second half at United Supermarkets Arena.
Basketball

PREVIEW: West Virginia Searching to end Losing Streak Versus No. 14 Texas Tech

3 hours ago
Jan 31, 2022; Waco, Texas, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Bob Huggins and guard Taz Sherman (12) talk on the court during the second half against the Baylor Bears at Ferrell Center.
Basketball

WATCH: Bob Huggins Previews No. 14 Texas Tech

19 hours ago
Jan 31, 2022; Waco, Texas, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Taz Sherman (12) drives on Baylor Bears guard Matthew Mayer (24) during the first half at Ferrell Center.
Basketball

Huggins Updates Sherman's Injury Status

20 hours ago
USATSI_17406938_168388579_lowres
Recruiting

WVU Targeting Brothers Transferring from North Texas

Feb 3, 2022
USATSI_17083116_168388579_lowres
Mountaineers in the Pros

Miles McBride Continues to Dominate the G-League

Feb 3, 2022
Jordan Mayer
Area 304+

PA Edge Rusher Talks 3rd Visit to WVU & a Text He Shared with a Family Member Afterwards

Feb 3, 2022
Member Exclusive