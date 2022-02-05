LIVE GAME THREAD: West Virginia vs Texas Tech
Get live updates as West Virginia takes on Texas Tech.
Who: West Virginia vs Texas Tech
Where: WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, WV
Tipoff: Approx. 2 p.m.
TV: ESPN
Stream: fuboTV
Listen: Mountaineer Sports Network from Learfield IMG College
NOTE: KEEP REFRESHING YOUR SCREEN FOR UPDATES
West Virginia Starting 5:
Read More
Not available yet.
Texas Tech Starting 5:
Not available yet.
LIVE GAME THREAD
Not available yet.
You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:
Facebook - @WVUonSI
Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.