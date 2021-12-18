Skip to main content
    •
    December 18, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    LIVE GAME THREAD: West Virginia vs UAB

    Get live updates as West Virginia takes on UAB.
    Author:

    Who: West Virginia vs UAB

    Where: Legacy Arena in Birmingham, AL

    Tipoff: Approx. 5 p.m.

    TV: CBSSN

    Stream: fuboTV

    Listen: Mountaineer Sports Network from Learfield IMG College

    West Virginia Starting 5

    Read More

    Not available yet.

    Kent State Starting 5

    Not available yet.

    LIVE GAME THREAD

    Not available yet.

    You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

    Facebook - @WVUonSI

    Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

    USATSI_17347244_168388579_lowres
    Basketball

    LIVE GAME THREAD: West Virginia vs UAB

    just now
    USATSI_17345882_168388579_lowres
    Football

    Score Predictions for West Virginia at UAB

    1 hour ago
    Dec 12, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers players celebrate after defeating the Kent State Golden Flashes at WVU Coliseum.
    Basketball

    PREVIEW: Mountaineers Head to Birmingham as Road Dogs

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17322443_168388579_lowres (1)
    Basketball

    What the ESPN BPI Says About WVU's Chances Against UAB

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17347239_168388579_lowres (1)
    Basketball

    Spread & Over/Under Predictions for WVU at UAB

    3 hours ago
    Neal Brown Bow Prep Press Conference Morgantown
    Football

    WATCH: Neal Brown Previews Bowl Game vs Minnesota

    4 hours ago
    IMG_8916
    Football

    Photo Gallery: West Virginia Bowl Prep

    14 hours ago
    Screen Shot 2021-12-14 at 2.50.49 PM
    Recruiting

    WVU Football Announces 2022 Early Enrollees

    Dec 17, 2021