MAILBAG: Portal Needs, Could Lorient & Eaglestaff Return? Press Box Timeline + More

Good Monday morning, Mountaineer fans! It's time to crack open this week's West Virginia On SI mailbag.

Q: 1-10 How serious do you think the coaching staff is taking the potential of a 5-for-5 rule giving B-Lo & Eaglestaff another year in the Gold & Blue?

A: Ooh, that's tough to put a number on. The only reason I say that is because some will take it as gospel when, in reality, these things are fluid. I'd say a 7 or 8, though. Those guys will make more money by returning to college for another year than they would playing overseas or in the G League. There's a reason why they've carefully built this roster through the portal. If you notice, there aren't many threes and fours on the roster right now.

Q: What type of role would Traore play on this team? What’s your overall team wants/needs for Basketball if the 5/5 rule goes into effect? If it goes into effect, do you see the NCAA making an exemption to the portal for those who weren’t sure if they would be able to get cleared?

A: I think it depends on Brenen Lorient's status. Can he return? Does he want to return? If so, does Traore still have a spot? If he does land at WVU with the current roster, I'd see him starting on the wing and occasionally playing the four because of his ability to get physical. As far as needs are concerned, it really just comes down to the three and four spots. Perhaps one more guard wouldn't be a bad idea with Amir Jenkins' status up in the air, but primarily, it's going to be wings and power forwards.

Q: What is the timeline for the new football press box, once construction begins at the end of the 2026 season? Will it be completed by the following season?

A: The construction will begin at the end of the 2026 season and is expected to be complete before the 2028 season. So, it may look like a bit of an eyesore during the 2027 season as they are working on it. A project like that takes time. Vanderbilt did some much-needed major renovations to their stadium, and now it looks like a thing of beauty. Not only will the press box look nice, but it will also generate more revenue, which is the most important thing, of course.

Q: Do you think the ruling for the 5-for-5 will apply to current players (for us, notably B-Lo and Eaglestaff)?

A: I think the NCAA is scared to pass a rule like that and not allow those players to play. They know they would be in for a bunch of lawsuits that they ultimately won't win. Many coaches believe it's best for the NCAA to wait a year to activate it because there's time to plan for it. Right now, there are so many players and teams in flux.

Q: How do you see the staff filling out the last 3 spots for the roster in the case that the 5-for-5 rule doesn’t pass to where we can bring Lorient and Eaglestaff back?

A: A starting wing, a backup four who can split minutes with Javan Buchanan, and then someone who can be a hybrid 3/4 — a 3&D type of player off the bench. The 5-for-5 rule is really holding up things on the portal front, and that's for everyone.

To participate in next week's mailbag, send me a DM on X (@Callihan_) reply to my tweet asking for submissions on Saturday, or place your question in the comments section under my post on Facebook.