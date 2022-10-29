Men's Basketball Takes Bowling Green Exhibition 73-57

WVU Men's Basketball kicked off the season with an exhibition victory over Bowling Green.

In front of 9,840 fans in an exhibition benefitting the Norma Mae Huggins Cancer Research Endowment Fund, the West Virginia Mountaineers took down the Bowling Green Falcons 73-57.

Mountaineer Nation's first glimpse at the Men's Basketball team was rocky, to say the least. West Virginia lead 34-24 at the half, but had already amassed 29 rebounds (13 offensive). It was "ugly" basketball, but WVU guard Erik Stevenson said that playing gutsy will cement itself as WVU's identity in 2022-23.

"This isn't a pretty program," Stevenson said postgame. "Huggs told us before the game, he mentioned tradition... This program has never been pretty... We might look good, but we're not pretty on the court. We can play hard. We can beat them. We're going to win."

WVU guard Kedrian Johnson lived that mentality after getting tagged with the game's sole technical in the second half.

"Keddy got his little thing tonight, but I don't mind that," Stevenson said. "I don't want anybody on this team taking anything from nobody. You're going to see me stepping in there immediately. Anytime. That's a Huggs thing."

Along with his tech, Johnson ended the night 3-4 on field goals and a flawless 5-5 in free throw appearances.

Josiah Harris' pair of threes on five attempts lead West Virginia outside the paint, and the Falcons couldn't keep up. Halfway through the second half, Bowling Green kicked into a zone defense, but WVU's rebounding won out.

The Mountaineers finished the night with 55 rebounds (23 offensive) to BG's 37 (12 offensive). West Virginia out-worked the Falcons in the paint; Stevenson and forward Mohamed Wague combined for 19 rebounds, and every player on the court, minus guard Josiah Davis, had at least a rebound to their name.

Offensively though, shots weren't falling for the Mountaineers; the team's rebounds showed promise going forward, but there wasn't enough action on the scoreboard for head coach Bob Huggins' liking. Possession was aimed nearly entirely in the Mountaineers' court, 37:38 to 1:46, but WVU only netted 73 against the MAC opponent.

"We don't shoot very well," Huggins said. "We spend a lot of time rebounding. We're so capable of being so much more consistent with our shooting form. We've got to continue to work on it.

"It's going to take a bit of time," he continued. "That's why it was so important that we got the scrimmage day and this exhibition game. From now on, we start playing where they actually count them."

West Virginia finished tonight 26-70 (FG), 4-19 (3P), and 17-23 (FT); Bowling Green's stat line read 20-65 (FG), 6-25 (3P), and 11-12 (FT).

The Mountaineers' season-opening game is set for No. 7 at 7 p.m. The Mount Saint Mary's Mountaineers come to town, and the WVU Coliseum will be christened by a Mountaineer vs. Mountaineer match-up on ESPN+.

