Men's Basketball Unveils Promotional Slate

Tomorrow's charity exhibition matchup with Bowling Green (Oct. 28) is the first look at the 2022-23 Mountaineers. Proceeds from the game will benefit the Norma Mae Huggins Cancer Research Endowment Fund.

The 2022-23 home opener vs. Mount St. Mary's is on Monday, Nov. 7, and tickets can be purchased for $20 or $15, depending on seat location.



The annual toy drive, benefiting Toy Mountain, will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 15 vs. Morehead State. Fans are encouraged to bring a new, unwrapped toy valued at $5 or more to donate and will receive a ticket to a home women's basketball game this season.



Fans can purchase tickets to the Friday, Nov. 18 matchup with Penn for just $20. The Mountaineers are offering a combo ticket offer with the home football game against Kansas State on Saturday, Nov. 19 at WVUGAME.com. Purchase a ticket to the home football game and receive a men's basketball game ticket for just $10 or purchase a men's basketball ticket and receive $10 off a football ticket.



The men's basketball military appreciation game will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 7 when the Mountaineers take on Navy. There will be several military appreciation tributes throughout the game and fans can purchase tickets for $15 or $10, depending on seat location.



The first Family Day of the season will be held on Saturday, Dec. 10 when the Mountaineers play host to UAB. Purchase four tickets and a $25 concession voucher for just $65. The matchup with UAB will also be the annual Youth Sports Day, sponsored by UScellular.



WVU will face Buffalo on Sunday, Dec. 18 in another Family Day matchup. Fans can purchase four tickets and a $25 concession voucher for $65. The matchup with Buffalo will also be the annual canned food drive benefiting the Lions Club. Fans are encouraged to bring a canned food item to donate and will receive a ticket to a women's basketball home game this season.



WVU's final home game of 2022 will be on Thursday, Dec. 22 against Stony Brook. The matchup with the Seawolves will be Ugly Holiday Sweater night at the Coliseum. Fans are encouraged to come dressed in their favorite ugly holiday sweater or holiday attire.

