Miles Sadler Named Freshman Big 12 Basketball Freshman of the Week

West Virginia University point guard Miles Sadler was named Big 12 Men’s Basketball Freshman of the Week and was selected to Big 12 Men’s Basketball Starting Five on Monday.

Sadler averaged 20.5 points and 7.5 assists in a 2-0 week for WVU in his first two games as a Mountaineer. In his Mountaineer debut, he scored 16 points, while recording nine assists and three steals against Niagara. He became the third player in the last 15 seasons to have reached those marks in a Division I debut.

The Brampton, Ontario native upped his production in the second game of the season, producing 25 points and six assists against Stetson.

He shot 56.7 percent from the field for the week and a 3.0 assist-to-turnover ratio.

Sadler arrived in West Virginia as one of the most highly touted recruits in program history. He signed as a five-star prospect and was ranked among the top five point guards and top 20 overall recruits in the 2026 class by numerous scouting services. He is the highest-rated recruit to sign with WVU according to 247Sports recruiting rankings.

Prior to WVU, Sadler averaged 18.5 points, 5.7 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 2.1 steals per game during his senior season at Bella Vista Prep (Scottsdale, AZ), including a pair of 32-point performances, scoring against Dream City Christian and Montverde Academy. His stellar season earned him EYBL Scholastic Player of the Year honors and a selection to the MaxPreps Boys All-America Team.

Sadler helped Bella Vista capture the Chipotle Nationals championship, averaging 23.3 points, 8.3 assists and 4.0 rebounds during the tournament. He finished with 12 points, eight rebounds and two blocks in the championship game against Montverde Academy.

Sadler represented Canada at the FIBA U17 World Cup, averaging 13.9 points per game. He poured in 29 points, dished seven assists, pulled down four rebounds and registered two steals against Team USA.

Sadler and the Mountaineers return to action Thursday night to take on the Mercer Bears at Hope Coliseum. Tip-off is set for 7:00 p.m. EST and the action will stream on ESPN+.