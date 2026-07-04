Captain America, The Firecracker, and More: WVU Basketball Superlatives Revealed

123 days. That's all that stands between us and the first game of the 2026-27 West Virginia men's basketball season.

From now until then, I plan to do some deep dives on the new-look roster to try to give you an idea of what you can expect from what is essentially an entirely new team. With today being the Independence Day, I'm going to hand out some 4th of July-themed superlatives

Captain America (Face of the Program): Miles Sadler

WVU Athletics Communications

We can debate other superlatives on this list. This is not one of them. Miles Sadler, even as a true freshman, is absolutely the face of this program and is going to be looked at as the leader of this squad. He may not be the most rah-rah guy, but his teammates rally around him, and he encourages them when things get a little rough or the moment intensifies. He is not your typical freshman. By the way, today is his birthday!

The Bald Eagle (Best Above the Rim Athlete): Mo Sylla

Mouhamed Sylla

If Brenen Lorient were able to come back for another year, I would have handed this award to him without hesitation. Sylla, though, is pretty bouncy in his own right and can really move for a big man. I can't even remember the last time West Virginia had a big this athletic and skilled. He only played half of his true season at Georgia Tech due to an ankle injury, but he will be good to go for the upcoming season and provide WVU with more offensive production out of the center spot.

The Red Rocket's Red Glare (Best 3-Point Threat): Finley Bizjack

Butler Bulldogs guard Finley Bizjack (11) looks for an open teammate during a game between the Xavier Musketeers and Butler Bulldogs on Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026, at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

This dude is a walking bucket and can score it from all three levels. That being said, he can really knock down shots at a high clip from beyond the arc. This past season at Butler, he hit 34% from three, but the year before? An incredible 42%! Having an elite point guard like Miles Sadler should pull some attention away from him and give him more open looks. I wouldn't be surprised if he shoots 36% or better from downtown this year.

The Firecracker (Most Energetic Player): Aliou Dioum

Aliou Dioum

It remains to be seen how much Dioum will play as a true freshman and what his role will be exactly, but my goodness, he has a motor that never stops running. Everything he does is at full speed with 100% effort. Obviously, there are some things he has to clean up and play more under control, but the sheer effort he provides will be greatly appreciated by the coaching staff and fans, for that matter.

The Sparkler (Instant Bench Production): Seydou Traore

WVU Athletics Communications

If I'm being honest, the Mountaineers don't really have a microwave scorer on the bench unless they start Traore and use Joson Sanon in a sixth man role. But as far as the bench is concerned, Traore is the most experienced and does have the ability to notch double digits in the scoring column. His value doesn't just come on the offensive end, though. The defense is legit. Remember Utah's win over WVU in the Coliseum last year? The guy who contested Honor Huff's three-point shot at the end, ultimately leading to a miss? That was Seydou Traore.