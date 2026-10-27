Miles Sadler Named to Bob Cousy Award Watch List

West Virginia University freshman guard Miles Sadler was named to the 2027 Bob Cousy Award watch list Monday afternoon by the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.

The award recognizes the top point guard in college basketball, placing the true freshman among the best before his official firs game as a Mountaineers.

Sadler arrives at West Virginia as one of the most highly touted recruits in program history. He signed as a five-star prospect and was ranked among the top five point guards and top 20 overall recruits in the 2026 class by numerous scouting services. He is the highest-rated recruit to sign with WVU according to 247Sports recruiting rankings.

The Brampton, Ontario, native comes to Morgantown after a standout career at Bella Vista Prep in Scottsdale, Arizona, where he established himself as one of the nation's premier high school guards.

Sadler averaged 18.5 points, 5.7 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 2.1 steals per game during his senior season, including a pair of 32-point performances, scoring against Dream City Christian and Montverde Academy. His stellar season earned him EYBL Scholastic Player of the Year honors and a selection to the MaxPreps Boys All-America Team.

Sadler helped Bella Vista capture the Chipotle Nationals championship, averaging 23.3 points, 8.3 assists and 4.0 rebounds during the tournament. He finished with 12 points, eight rebounds and two blocks in the championship game against Montverde Academy.

Sadler represented Canada at the FIBA U17 World Cup, averaging 13.9 points per game. He poured in 29 points, dished seven assists, pulled down four rebounds and registered two steals against Team USA.

As a junior, Sadler averaged 16 points, five assists, four rebounds and 2.5 steals per game.

He also played for Arizona Unity on the Nike EYBL circuit, averaging 13.8 points, 6.6 assists and 3.0 rebounds per game while posting a 4.1 assist-to-turnover ratio.

2027 Bob Cousy Award Watch List

Markus Burton - Indiana

Elliot Cadeau - Michigan

Jason Crowe Jr. - Missouri

Silas Demary Jr. - UConn

Donovan Dent - LSU

Quinn Ellis - St. John’s

Jeremy Fears Jr. - Michigan State

Boogie Fland - Florida

Aden Holloway - Alabama

Josh Hubbard - Mississippi State

Nigel James Jr. - Marquette

Acaden Lewis - Miami

Chance Mallory - Virginia

Tahaad Pettiford - Auburn

Miles Sadler - West Virginia

Jackson Shelstad - Louisville

Jordan Smith Jr. - Arkansas

Tyler Tanner - Vanderbilt

Dedan Thomas Jr. - Houston

Robert Wright III - BYU