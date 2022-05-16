Skip to main content

More Help From Texas On the Way for WVU?

West Virginia may not be done adding to the roster.

Over the weekend, West Virginia made a huge splash in the transfer portal with the addition of former Texas forward Tre Mitchell. 

With Mitchell now on board, the Mountaineers are one scholarship over the maximum which means someone who was expected to be on the roster in 2022-23 will have to play somewhere else. This could mean either of the incoming freshmen, Josiah Davis or Josiah Harris, go to prep school or one of the other incoming transfers go back in the portal. There's also a possibility that one of the four returning players could duck out as well. 

Head coach Bob Huggins will have do some juggling of the roster to make it work, but he and his coaching staff are not done recruiting. They are still actively pursuing another Texas transfer, Courtney Ramey. 

At the end of the 2021-22 season, Ramey announced that he would be entering the portal but would also enter his name in the NBA Draft without signing an agent so that he could maintain his college eligibility. He has one year of eligibility remaining after spending the previous four seasons at Texas. This past season, Ramey averaged 9.4 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game while shooting 39% from the field and 35% from three-point range. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

When Mitchell posted that he had committed to WVU on Instagram, Ramey commented with the eyeball emoji.

Screen Shot 2022-05-16 at 10.58.05 AM

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Untitled design - 2022-05-15T211425.208
Big 12

MAILBAG: Hoops Starting 5, Another Texas Transfer, NIL, Baseball Projections + MORE

By Schuyler Callihan1 hour ago
USATSI_18278012_168388579_lowres
Mountaineers in the Pros

Dodgers Win in Dramatic Fashion in Michael Grove's MLB Debut

By Schuyler Callihan2 hours ago
Randy Mazey
Baseball

Mountaineer Miscues Leads to Beatdown

By Christopher Hall17 hours ago
Jan 22, 2018; Fort Worth, TX, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Bob Huggins gestures during the second half against the TCU Horned Frogs at Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena.
Basketball

Will West Virginia Return to March Madness in 2023?

By Justin Bales23 hours ago
Mountaineers in the Pros

Former WVU Pitcher Michael Grove Set to Make Major League Debut

By Schuyler Callihan23 hours ago
Braden Barry
Baseball

Offense Carries Mountaineers Past Sooners to Even Series

By Christopher HallMay 14, 2022
IMG_9431
Baseball

West Virginia Rolled in Norman

By Christopher HallMay 13, 2022
IMG_9846
Baseball

WVU Travels to Oklahoma for Pivotal Series

By Christopher HallMay 13, 2022