More Help From Texas On the Way for WVU?

Over the weekend, West Virginia made a huge splash in the transfer portal with the addition of former Texas forward Tre Mitchell.

With Mitchell now on board, the Mountaineers are one scholarship over the maximum which means someone who was expected to be on the roster in 2022-23 will have to play somewhere else. This could mean either of the incoming freshmen, Josiah Davis or Josiah Harris, go to prep school or one of the other incoming transfers go back in the portal. There's also a possibility that one of the four returning players could duck out as well.

Head coach Bob Huggins will have do some juggling of the roster to make it work, but he and his coaching staff are not done recruiting. They are still actively pursuing another Texas transfer, Courtney Ramey.

At the end of the 2021-22 season, Ramey announced that he would be entering the portal but would also enter his name in the NBA Draft without signing an agent so that he could maintain his college eligibility. He has one year of eligibility remaining after spending the previous four seasons at Texas. This past season, Ramey averaged 9.4 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game while shooting 39% from the field and 35% from three-point range.

When Mitchell posted that he had committed to WVU on Instagram, Ramey commented with the eyeball emoji.

