New AP Top 25 Rankings Released

Monday afternoon, the Associated Press released this week's Top 25 rankings for men's college basketball. Despite picking up a big win on the road against UAB, the Mountaineers are still on the outside looking in but are getting close to being ranked.

1. Baylor

2. Duke

3. Purdue

4. Gonzaga

5. UCLA

6. Arizona

7. Kansas

8. USC

9. Iowa State

10. Alabama

11. Michigan State

12. Auburn

13. Houston

14. Ohio State

15. Seton Hall

16. Texas

17. LSU

18. Xavier

19. Tennessee

20. Kentucky

21. Colorado State

22. Providence

23. Villanova

24. Wisconsin

25. Texas Tech

Receiving votes:

Oklahoma 65, West Virginia 57, UConn 55, Illinois 49, Loyola-Chicago 42, Arkansas 9, Michigan 9, BYU 9, North Carolina 7, San Francisco 6, Wake Forest 5, Oklahoma State 4, Virginia Tech 4, Iowa 3, Minnesota, 3, Creighton 2, Memphis 1.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.