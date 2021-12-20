New AP Top 25 Rankings Released
Monday afternoon, the Associated Press released this week's Top 25 rankings for men's college basketball. Despite picking up a big win on the road against UAB, the Mountaineers are still on the outside looking in but are getting close to being ranked.
1. Baylor
2. Duke
3. Purdue
4. Gonzaga
5. UCLA
6. Arizona
7. Kansas
8. USC
9. Iowa State
10. Alabama
11. Michigan State
12. Auburn
13. Houston
14. Ohio State
15. Seton Hall
16. Texas
17. LSU
18. Xavier
19. Tennessee
20. Kentucky
21. Colorado State
22. Providence
23. Villanova
24. Wisconsin
25. Texas Tech
Receiving votes:
Oklahoma 65, West Virginia 57, UConn 55, Illinois 49, Loyola-Chicago 42, Arkansas 9, Michigan 9, BYU 9, North Carolina 7, San Francisco 6, Wake Forest 5, Oklahoma State 4, Virginia Tech 4, Iowa 3, Minnesota, 3, Creighton 2, Memphis 1.
