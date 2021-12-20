Skip to main content
    •
    December 20, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    New AP Top 25 Rankings Released

    A fresh set of rankings are upon us.
    Author:

    Monday afternoon, the Associated Press released this week's Top 25 rankings for men's college basketball. Despite picking up a big win on the road against UAB, the Mountaineers are still on the outside looking in but are getting close to being ranked.

    1. Baylor

    2. Duke

    3. Purdue

    4. Gonzaga

    5. UCLA

    6. Arizona

    7. Kansas

    8. USC

    9. Iowa State

    10. Alabama

    11. Michigan State

    12. Auburn

    13. Houston

    14. Ohio State

    Read More

    15. Seton Hall

    16. Texas

    17. LSU

    18. Xavier

    19. Tennessee

    20. Kentucky

    21. Colorado State

    22. Providence

    23. Villanova

    24. Wisconsin

    25. Texas Tech

    Receiving votes:

    Oklahoma 65, West Virginia 57, UConn 55, Illinois 49, Loyola-Chicago 42, Arkansas 9, Michigan 9, BYU 9, North Carolina 7, San Francisco 6, Wake Forest 5, Oklahoma State 4, Virginia Tech 4, Iowa 3, Minnesota, 3, Creighton 2, Memphis 1.

    You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

    Facebook - @WVUonSI

    Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

    USATSI_17346266_168388579_lowres
    Basketball

    New AP Top 25 Rankings Released

    15 seconds ago
    Kerry Martin 2nd Half 2
    Football

    WVU Safety Kerry Martin Jr. Announces Transfer Destination

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17291033_168388579_lowres
    Basketball

    WVU Takes Massive Leap in NCAA's NET Rankings After Beating UAB

    Dec 19, 2021
    USATSI_17208982_168388579_lowres
    Basketball

    Where Does WVU Sit in Latest the ESPN Bracketology?

    Dec 19, 2021
    12-18 Huggs UAB Presser
    Basketball

    WATCH: Bob Huggins Postgame Press Conference vs UAB

    Dec 19, 2021
    Dec 12, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Bob Huggins argues a call during the first half against the Kent State Golden Flashes at WVU Coliseum.
    Basketball

    West Virginia Storms Back and Steals a win in Birmingham

    Dec 18, 2021
    Nov 12, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Kedrian Johnson (0) celebrates from the bench during the second half against the Pittsburgh Panthers at WVU Coliseum.
    Basketball

    OFFICIAL: WVU Announces Starting 5 vs UAB

    Dec 18, 2021
    USATSI_17238184_168388579_lowres
    Basketball

    How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of WVU vs UAB

    Dec 18, 2021