Nassau, Bahamas – The No. 22 West Virginia Mountaineers (5-0) face the Florida Gators (4-2) in the Women’s Battle 4 Atlantis Showcase at Imperial Arena on Tuesday afternoon. Tip-off is set for 3:30 p.m. EST with the action streaming on ESPN+.

West Virginia has been battle tested during the outset of the schedule. The Mountaineers knocked off a pair of Atlantic 10 opponents, George Washington and Rhode Island, both of which are expected to contend for the conference title, before capturing their first road win of the season at Georgia Tech.

Skylar Forbes leads the Mountaineers in scoring, averaging 17.0 points per game and 5.4 rebounds per game. In the second game of the season, the senior forward went 6-of-10 from three-point range to tie a career-high 26 points.

Rounding out the trio of Mountaineers averaging double figures are redshirt senior guard Gia Cooke and senior guard Zahirah Walton. Cooke is averaging 16.8 ppg and leads the team with 3.6 assists per contes, while Walton is contributing 12.8 points and 4.8 rebounds per game.

Divine Tumba recorded the first double-double of her career in the Mountaineers’ most recent outing. The redshirt freshman finished with 12 points and 11 rebounds in the win over Akron. She is averaging 9.8 points and a team-best 7.4 rebounds per game.

Florida opened the season with three consecutive wins before dropping back-to-back games against South Florida and rival Florida State. The Gators bounced back with an 82-39 victory over Florida Atlantic before making the trip to the Bahamas.

Kiyomi McMiller is averaging a team-high 24.0 points per game. The junior guard poured in a combined 73 points in the first two games of the season, including setting a personal best 42 points in the win against UCF. She’s also leading the team in assists, averaging 3.5 per game.

Junior forward Vivian Iwuchukwu is second on the team in scoring, averaging 14.0 points per game with 5.2 rpg. Senior forward Jade Weathersby averages 10.0 points per game to with a team-best 8.5 rebounds per game.

Sophomore guard Vanessa Harris started the season with a 26-point outburst in the win over Bucknell but has not hit double figures since. She’s also averaging five rebounds and 2.3 assists per game.

Florida leads the all-time series 4-1. The Mountaineers lone win in the series came in the first meeting between the two programs. WVU defeated the Gators 80-75 in Charlottesville during the Cavalier Classic on Nov. 22.