Morgantown, WV – The No. 22 West Virginia Mountaineers (5-0) hammered the Akron Zips (1-4) Tuesday morning, 98-60.

Senior forward Skylar Forbes led all scorers with 21 points, behind 8-of-14 shooting from the field, including 4-of-7 from three-point range. Sophomore guard Alexis Bordas buried four threes on six attempts for 15 points, while senior guard Zahirah Walton added 14 points and six rebounds. Sophomore guard Nylah Wilson chipped in 13 points, and redshirt freshman Divine Tumba recorded her first career double double with 12 points and 11 rebounds.

West Virginia attacked the rim early for a 4-0 lead before threes from Walton and Forbes extended the advantage to seven as the Mountaineers opened the game on a 10-3 run.

Wilson pushed the lead to 11 with a three before Akron junior guard Ofir Parpara hit a three to stop the WVU momentum and pull the Zips back within single digits. The Mountaineers carried a 24-16 lead into the second quarter.

Defensively, West Virginia held the Zips to 3-of-14 shooting from the floor in the second quarter while forcing six turnovers. The Mountaineers also broke the game open with a 25-5 run, led by Bordas, who went a perfect 3-of-3 from behind the arc for nine points in the quarter. West Virginia took a commanding 50-25 lead into halftime.

Akron found its footing offensively in the third quarter, shooting an efficient 9-of-15 from the floor. Freshman forward Jessie Joaquim hit all five of her field goal attempts to lead the Zips with 10 third quarter points. She led the team in scoring on the day with 14 points.

However, West Virginia could not be stopped and held a 78-45 lead heading into the final quarter of play.

West Virginia maintained its 30-point-plus advantage throughout the fourth quarter and built their largest lead of the game, 41 points, with 21 seconds remaining as they cruised to the 98-60 victory.

The Mountaineers will be back in action next week on Tuesday, Nov. 24 to take on the Florida Gators in the opening round of the Battle 4 Atlantis midseason holiday tournament in Nassau, Bahamas. Tip-off is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. EST and the action will stream on ESPN+.