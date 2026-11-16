Morgantown, WV – The No. 22 West Virginia University Mountaineers (4-0) welcome the Akron Zips (1-3) to Hope Coliseum. Tip-off is set for 10:30 a.m. EST and the action will stream on ESPN+.

West Virginia has been tested early during the easy slate and most recently pulled away late against Northwestern at the Greenbriar Tipoff for a 66-53 victory.

West Virginia Gia Cooke is averaging a team-high 19.3 points per game. The redshirt senior guard has registered three 20-point games this season, including a career-best 28-point outburst in the season opening win against Rhode Island.

Senior forward Skylar Forbes is second on the team in scoring at 16.0 ppg and team-best 5.8 rebounds per game. The senior poured in 26 points against George Washington and 23 at Georgia Tech.

Zahirah Walton rounds out the trio of Mountaineers averaging double figures, averaing 12.5 ppg, while dishing a team best 3.3 assists per game.

Additionally, redshirt freshman Divine Tumba and senior center Khyala Ngodu lead the team in rebounding at 6.5 rebounds per game apiece.

Akron senior forward Macey Fegan is leading the Zips in scoring (12.8) and rebounding (8.3). Fegan has recorded two double doubles this season, putting in a season-highs 17 points and 12 rebounds in the season opener against South Alabama and produced 14 points and 10 rebounds at Xavier.

Sophomore guard Shaena Brew leads the team in assists, averaging 3.8 apg, while ranking second on the team in scoring at 9.5 ppg.

Tyla Heard and Kaylah Thornton both are averaging 7.8 ppg apiece. Heard has been pivotal on the boards for the zips, averaging six rebounds per game, while Thornton is defending at a high rate, leading the team with 11 steals.

WVU Game Notes

- Head Coach Mark Kellogg became the first coach in program history to win 25 games in three straight seasons. His 78 wins across the last three season are tied for the most in a three-season span.

- Kellogg has reached 23 regular-season wins and 25 total wins in all of his first three seasons in Morgantown. He is 35-3 in regular season non-conference games over four seasons.

- The Mountaineer roster features two returners and 10 newcomers. West Virginia’s 12-player roster is broken down into six seniors, one junior, three sophomores and two freshman.

- WVU is headlined by senior guard Gia Cooke, who was named to the Big 12 Conference Preseason Team. She enters the season off a breakout campaign in which she became West Virginia’s leading scorer (15.0 ppg) and one of the Big 12’s most dangerous offensive threats. She was named to the Jersey Mike’s Naismith Trophy Women’s College Player of the Year Watch List.

- WVU’s lineup features six double-figure scorers from last season in Walton (18.1), Forbes (15.5), Bordas (15.5), Cooke (15.0), Harris (14.1) and Ngodu (10.8).

- Walton, Forbes and Ngodu were each named to the Naismith Preseason Top 20 for their respective positions.