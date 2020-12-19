No. 8 West Virginia Survives Big 12 Opener vs Iowa State

The eighth-ranked West Virginia Mountaineers survived a major scare from unranked Iowa State in the Big 12 Conference opener coming away with a 70-65 win.

The Mountaineers won the opening tip and recorded the first points of the game by pounding the ball underneath to big man Derek Culver. West Virginia had poor transition defense and gave up a quick three to Jalen Coleman-Lands in front of the Mountaineer bench.

West Virginia had three offensive rebounds within the first four minutes of the game but failed to really capitalize on those extra opportunities, missing three inside shots. All that said, West Virginia led 8-7 at the first media timeout.

A few minutes later, Emmitt Matthews Jr. hit his first three of the game to extend the Mountaineers' lead out to seven, but Iowa State stormed back to take the lead 23-22 at about the seven-minute mark. Tyler Harris and Rasir Bolton each drained a three to help provide that offensive spark for the Cyclones.

The Mountaineers struggled at the free-throw line shooting just 46% in the first half, and never dominated the boards as they should have. Oscar Tshiebwe was benched after making back-to-back mistakes and didn't check back into the game until about four minutes remaining.

Iowa State guard Rasir Bolton had his way in the first half notching 13 points on 5/10 shooting and four rebounds. West Virginia had a tough time stopping straight-line drives and Iowa State took advantage of it each trip up the floor. At the half, the Mountaineers found themselves trailing 31-30.

West Virginia went back to what they do best to start the 2nd half and that's attack underneath with their bigs. Derek Culver posted up on the block and laid in a bucket off the feed from Matthews Jr. just nine seconds in. The next offensive trip up the floor, West Virginia went with a little high-low action as they got the ball to Culver who dumped it down to Tshiebwe for the easy bucket. Iowa State head coach Steve Prohm did not like the first 30 seconds of the 2nd half and immediately called a timeout.

The timeout seemed to have changed the entire momentum as the Cyclones got out to a nine-point lead by going on a 12-0 run over the next three minutes of play. Darlinstone Dunbar hit a jump shot to give Iowa State a one-point lead, which was followed by a made three from Rasir Bolton. To get back in the game, West Virginia went back to attacking the paint as six of their next eight points from the field came from the duo of Culver and Tshiebwe.

West Virginia cut the lead down to just three after a strong take to the bucket from Miles McBride, but the defense left a wide-open Jalen Coleman-Lands in the corner for three. The next trip up the floor, Osabuohien fed one underneath to Tshiebwe who slammed home a dunk to make it a 48-44 game at the under 12 timeout.

The first points out of the timeout came off a three from Tyler Harris, extending the lead out to 51-44. West Virginia went on a 7-0 run as McBride hit a three, then came up with a steal in the backcourt which led to a Tshiebwe layin. McBride hit another three a few minutes later to tie the game back up at 54-54, but West Virginia was looking fatigued and had to call a timeout after Solomon Young outran Culver for an easy layup to take a two-point lead.

Tshiebwe hit four straight from the charity stripe to tie the game up at 56 and then again at 58. Coleman-Lands hit his third three of the day to put the Cyclones out in front 61-58. McBride hit a pair of free throws to get the game back within one, but just seconds later Rasir Bolton hit another jumper, pushing the lead back to three.

With just 51 seconds left remaining in the game and trailing by one, Taz Sherman drove to the cup and missed a close shot but got his own rebound and put it back up to give the Mountaineers a 64-63 lead. On the other end, Gabe Osabuohien appeared to have drawn a charge but after review, it was changed to a block. Bolton made both free throws to regain a one-point lead with 35 seconds left.

West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins called his final timeout to draw up a play to try and retake the lead. McBride ended up getting fouled on a shot attempt and was sent to the free-throw line for two big shots. McBride made both free throws and on the inbound, West Virginia applied full-court pressure and Taz Sherman was able to affect the pass and get the ball after it was knocked out of bounds by an Iowa State player in front of the West Virginia bench. Sherman was fouled and made both free throws as well to give the Mountaineers a 68-65 lead. Tyler Harris stepped out of bounds giving the ball right back to West Virginia. Culver missed both free throws but the Mountaineers got back to the line with Emmitt Matthews Jr. who put the final nail in the coffin sinking both free throws to escape with the win.

The Mountaineers will be back in action when they fly out to Kansas to take on the Jayhawks on Tuesday at 9 p.m. EST.

